See today's roundup of coronavirus stats on a country-by-country basis

Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesA woman wears a mask in central London.
- Hello! Here is our daily look at coronavirus stats on a country-by-country basis, using data from the last 24 hours supplied by Worldometers.
- Today we will look at highlights from the most-affected countries including the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the UK.
- We’re also going to take a look at Russia and Brazil, where the situation is becoming very worrying.
- Scroll down for more.
The US: Plateau in new cases is still holding, which is good because it means that the disease is spreading at a roughly constant pace, not accelerating.
But there is no obvious decline setting in — which is worrying because 30,000 people per day are getting it. Unsurprisingly, deaths still occurring at a rate of roughly 2,000 people per day.
Spain: What a rollercoaster Spain is on. A good day yesterday, and let’s hope those two recent days with high numbers remain outliers to the trend.
Deaths are declining but the active cases curve is not yet flat.
Italy: Looks like this is coming under control. The “active cases” curve is also getting flatter.
And deaths are down likewise.
France: More choppy data but an optimist might squint at this chart and say overall it’s getting better.
More good news: The death toll is moderating.
Germany: Continued good news here on all fronts.
Deaths and new cases are down, and active cases are in decline too.
The UK: New cases are generally flat at about 5,000 per day but this isn’t good news. While the highs are not breaking new records the lows are getting higher — which suggests Britain may not yet have reached the peak.
The “active cases” curve is still climbing at unbroken speed.
The most promising story coming out of the UK right now is the decline in hospital admissions.
Deaths have been over 750 for 5 straight days.
Russia: Very bad news. New cases and deaths are rising in steep, unbroken curves.
Active cases are almost heading toward vertical.
Russia is only at the beginning of the crisis.
Brazil: President Bolsonaro is a coronavirus denier and that makes these stats looks scary.
New cases and new deaths are still rising — nowhere near a plateau.
Here’s the grid of most-affected countries.
If you want more data on your country go to Worldometers here.
