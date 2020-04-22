Today's country-by-country coronavirus stats: Good news for the US but grim numbers for the UK and Russia

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Nurses display support for the National Nurses United and California Nurses Association’s demand for personal protective equipment for healthcare workers across the state at UCLA Medical Centre Santa Monicon April 13, 2020 in California. (

APRIL 22: Here is our daily look at coronavirus statistics on a country-by-country basis for the last 24 hours.

Summary: Good news for the US and much of Western Europe, as case numbers continue to decline. Spain, Italy, Germany and now France are all making good progress.

The UK is still struggling to get a grip on the disease, however. Actual UK deaths may be as high as twice the daily reported number, according to the Office for National Statistics and the Financial Times.

In Russia, the numbers remain unambiguously bad.

Sweden’s relaxed approach to the disease continues to be a failure.

The US: New cases continue to decline despite a record high of 2,804 deaths yesterday. (Deaths are a lagging indicator.) It looks like the US is past the peak and making good progress.

Pantheon says yesterday’s US stats are probably an outlier to the trend. This chart shows a big jump in new cases (from Johns Hopkins) but looks like a reporting anomaly compared to the state-by-state totals from the CovidTracking Project.

Hospital admissions in New York City continue to decline.

Spain: New cases popped up from a low the day before (probably a reporting catchup issue). Overall, Spain continues to make progress — the active-cases curve is wobbling toward flat.

Italy: New cases continue their decline. Look at this active-cases curve, flattening out nicely.

France: I have complained before about France’s lumpy data but the active-cases curve tells the whole story — France is dealing with this.

Germany: The speed with which Germany has got this under control is impressive. Active cases didn’t even break 100,000 before declining. Well done!

The UK: In a holding pattern. New cases aren’t growing. Deaths aren’t declining (or not declining fast). The active cases curve is still rising. The only positive interpretation of all this is that testing has ramped up slowly in Britain and is still increasing, so continued rises in new cases may be a product of that.

The true number of deaths in the UK may be about twice the daily reported rate.

caption This chart from the Office for National Statistics compares death totals based on different counting methods.

From the Financial Times:

The coronavirus pandemic has already caused as many as 41,000 deaths in the UK, according to a Financial Times analysis of the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

The estimate is more than double the official figure of 17,337 released by ministers on Tuesday, which is updated daily and only counts those who have died in hospitals after testing positive for the virus.

UK hospital admissions are slowly declining.

Sweden’s relaxed approach to the lockdown continues to result in new cases and new deaths.

Turkey: Daily new cases have plateaued. First piece of good news from Turkey in a while.

Russia: More tough news from Russia. None of the main metrics (new cases, daily deaths, active cases) look good.

Here is the grid for the most-affected countries.

Find more data on your country at Worldometers.

How much is this all costing? Deutsche Bank published this chart of historic bailout funding. Coronavirus makes 2008 look like a blip.

