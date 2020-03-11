Photos show how coronavirus precautions left everything from schools to stadiums deserted across Spain — as more than 1,600 cases have already been reported

AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos A pedestrian walks along an empty street in the old village of Haro, northern Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past 24 hours

Spain is seeing a surge of new coronavirus cases. The country’s total number of confirmed cases has tripled since Sunday, Reuters reported.

The country is trying to avoid an outbreak on the scale of Italy‘s current coronavirus outbreak.

In impacted regions, schools have been closed for two weeks, soccer games will be played without an audience, and some towns have been quarantined.

In Madrid, the Rioja region, and the northern Basque Country, gatherings of more than 1,000 were banned.

So far in Spain more than 1,600 have been infected and at least 36 people have died from the new coronavirus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Since Sunday, Spain’s confirmed number of COVID-19 cases tripled. The outbreak has hit three regions — Madrid, the Rioja region, and the northern Basque region — particularly hard.

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez Empty shelves in a supermarket in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. People have emptied shelves of food and supplies in supermarkets in Madrid after Spain’s health minister on Monday announced a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around the national capital, and said all schools in the region, including kindergartens and universities, will close for two weeks from Wednesday

There have been at least 36 deaths, according to Reuters. Spain, which currently has at least 1,600 coronavirus cases pledged to do whatever it takes to stop the spread of the virus and not allow it to reach the scope currently impacting Italy.

In Madrid, Spain’s capital, the lower parliament cancelled sessions for a week, after one lawmaker was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue Empty seats of Spanish parliament’s lower house in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Spanish parliament’s lower house has cancelled its activities for a week after a prominent lawmaker from the upstart far-right Vox party tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by a new coronavirus.

Source: Reuters

Schools in Madrid and city of Vitoria, in the northern Basque region, will close for two weeks in an effort to curb the spread.

AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos Bicycles and toys for children lie on the ground an empty public school, in the small Spanish basque village of Labastida, around 45 kms (24,85 miles) from Vitoria, northern Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Spain’s health minister on Monday said all schools in the region, including kindergartens and universities, and the same in the Spanish Basque city of Vitoria, will close for two weeks.

Source: Associated Press

For Madrid, which has seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases, the closures will affect Kindergarten all the way through the university level.

AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos Young student leaves a public school by order of school staff, in Vitoria, northern Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Spain’s health minister on Monday announced a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around the national capital, and said all schools in the region, including kindergartens and universities, and the same in the Spanish Basque city of Vitoria, will close for two weeks.

Source: Associated Press

Soccer games in the country will be played in empty stadiums for at least two weeks to stop the spread of the virus in the country. Several other European countries are enacting similar measures including France and Portugal.

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti General view of the Mestalla stadium during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday March 10, 2020. The match is being in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: Associated Press

Police are helping enforce a quarantine of the 11,000 residents in the town of Haro, located in the Rioja region. Around 30 cases were reported in Haro. Fines for breaking the quarantine may be between 3,000-600,000 euros, according to authorities.

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Police on horses patrol outside Mestalla stadium, ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Valencia and Atalanta in Valencia, Spain, Tuesday March 10, 2020. The match will take place in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: Associated Press

In Haro, authorities believe the outbreak there stemmed from a funeral in the northern region of the country, and some of the cases in the Basque Country region can also be tied to the funeral.

AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos A pedestrian walks along an empty street in the old village of Haro, northern Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020.

Source: Associated Press

Other measures put in place to stop the spread also included churches telling people to stop kissing statues of Jesus and Mary, as part of a pre-Easter tradition.

AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos A young boy before adjust his jacket before leaving school, in Vitoria, northern Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past 24 hours.

Source:Reuters

The country also suspended flight from Italy.

AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos An unidentified Italian passenger protects himself with a mask as he arrives at an empty Foronda airport from Italy, in Foronda village near to Vitoria northern Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Source: Reuters

Indoor events that hosted more than 1,000 people were also banned in the three most most affected regions.

AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos A woman walks past with her pet beside an empty public school, in Vitoria, northern Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.