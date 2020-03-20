Secret recording reportedly captures GOP Sen. Richard Burr issuing a dire warning about coronavirus to a private club, while publicly conservatives and Trump downplayed the threat

Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press Sen. Richard Burr at opening remarks at the Senate Intelligence Committee’s hearing on major threats facing the US on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 11, 2017.

NPR obtained a recording of Republican Sen. Richard Burr, of North Carolina, telling members of a private club that the coronavirus “is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we have seen in recent history. It’s probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”

NPR reports the recording was taken about three weeks ago.

The same day that Burr made these private warnings about the coronavirus, President Trump was telling Americans: “It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

The recording raises questions about why Burr issued these warnings in private, but not to the general public.

The powerful Republican, from North Carolina, also serves as the Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

NPR obtained a copy of the recording, which it broadcast on Thursday. About three weeks ago, Burr was reportedly speaking to members of the Tar Heel Circle, a private club in DC for North Carolinians, where members pay up to $US10,000 to hear directly from members of the state’s congressional delegation, as well as “current executive branch officials” and business leaders from North Carolina.

The Tar Heel Circle and Burr’s office did not return Insider’s requests for comment.

The tape came from an attendee who “became alarmed about Burr’s dire warnings” and began to record, NPR reporter Tim Mak said.

“There’s one thing I can tell you about this,” Burr reportedly said in the recording. “It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we have seen in recent history. It’s probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”

“Every company should be cognisant of the fact that you may have to alter your travel,” Burr said. “You may have to look at your employees and judge whether the trip they’re making to Europe is essential.”

Mak said the recording was taken about three weeks ago, 16 days before North Carolina ordered schools to close.

Mak also said the same day Burr reportedly made his dire remarks, Trump told Americans about coronavirus: “It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear … it could get worse before it gets better.” That would put the Tar Heel Circle event on or about February 28.

Burr’s office told Mak that the Senator “has worked to educated the public about the tools and resources our government has to confront the spread of coronavirus. Every American should take the coronavirus threat seriously.”

