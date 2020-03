'Shocking contempt for human dignity': Saudi Aramco dressed up a migrant worker as a human hand sanitizer dispenser, and outraged people are calling the stunt racist and shameful

Reuters Logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel stand before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Centre in Dhahran

Saudi Aramco dressed a worker up as a human hand sanitizer dispenser amid the coronavirus outbreak, quickly prompting criticism that the stunt was racist and demeaning.

The worker appears to be of South Asian ethnicity, and racism toward South Asian immigrants is a common problem in many Middle Eastern countries.

Saudi Aramco is an oil company owned by the Saudi Arabian government and is the most valuable company in the world.

The company later apologised on Twitter.

Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant and most valuable company in the world, dressed up a worker as a human hand sanitizer dispenser amid the coronavirus outbreak, quickly prompting criticism that the stunt was racist and shameful.

طبقية خليجية

اهداء من أرامكو pic.twitter.com/FpWsUNw7mE — هشام فقيه (@HishamFageeh) March 10, 2020

Photos of the worker, who appears to be of South Asian ethnicity, dressed up with a hand sanitizer dispenser and a board that read “HAND SANITIZER,” circulated online on Wednesday. Racism toward people of South Asian ancestry is a common problem in many Middle Eastern countries.

The backlash was swift. People quickly called out the company for the stunt, with one person calling it “shocking contempt for human dignity.” Others said the move was racist, shameful, and disgusting.

Shocking contempt for human dignity in #SaudiArabia’s oil company @Saudi_Aramco. Picture shows an Indian employee dressed up as a mobile hand sanitizer for the convenience of #ARAMCO’s American executives. https://t.co/RuCFNKR5NY — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) March 11, 2020

“The humiliation & rendering of some lives as disposable apparently has no bounds,” wrote Twitter user Laya Behbahani. “Aramco’s apology should be noted but the fact that someone in leadership thought this was appropriate to begin with speaks volumes about the public perception of migrant workers in the gulf.”

The humiliation & rendering of some lives as disposable apparently has no bounds. Aramco’s apology should be noted but the fact that someone in leadership thought this was appropriate to begin with speaks volumes about the public perception of migrant workers in the gulf. https://t.co/HOD21jjsxI — Laya Behbahani (@LayaBehbahani) March 11, 2020

The company later apologised for the move in a tweet in Arabic, saying that the company “would like to express great sadness over this behaviour” that was intended to emphasise the importance of disinfecting.

The statement said the move occured without “proper permission” from the company, but did not specify why or how it happened.

إشارة إلى الصور المتداولة في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لأحد الزملاء مرتدياً ما يشبه عبوة للتعقيم في أحد مرافقها، تود #أرامكو السعودية أن تعرب عن استيائها الشديد من هذا التصرف المسيء الذي أريد به التأكيد على أهمية التعقيم، دون أخذ موافقة من الجهة المعنية بالشركة. — أرامكو (@Saudi_Aramco) March 10, 2020

