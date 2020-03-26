Satellite images show airports, ports, and highways left deserted as the world faces coronavirus social distancing and lockdowns

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies.

Major transportation hubs – including airports, highways, and ports – have been left deserted as billions of people go on lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Countries such as the US, India, Italy, the UK, and France have been ordered by their governments to stay under some form of lockdown.

Los Angeles International Airport, the third-busiest airport in the world, is practically empty as airlines scrap flights and park planes.

To date, the coronavirus has infected more than 435,000 people and killed 19,625 worldwide.

Scroll down to see satellite images of major transportation hubs around the world looking deserted as a result of the virus.

Social-distancing measures and strict travel restrictions in the age of coronavirus have brought major hubs like airports, highways, and ship ports to a halt.

As of March 25, an estimated 2.8 billion people have been ordered by their governments to go on lockdown in countries including Italy, the US, the UK, and, most recently, India, which became the largest quarantine outside China.

Take a look at these satellite photos of major transportation hubs around the world to see the effects of the coronavirus on global transport.

As of March 25, around a third of the world’s population is now under some form of lockdown because of coronavirus, leaving major transportation hubs almost completely deserted.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. Fresno Yosemite International Airport parking lot in California, March 20, 2020.

Travel has slowed so much that the runways at Los Angeles International Airport, the third busiest in the world by passenger count, are extraordinarily empty.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. Los Angeles International Airport, March 17, 2020.

It’s a similar picture at another airport in California, the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, which is almost entirely empty of planes.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. Fresno Yosemite International Airport, California, February 27, 2020.

Further inland in Utah, at Salt Lake City Airport, just one-third of the airport’s stands are filled with parked planes.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. Salt Lake City Airport, March 16, 2020.

And even the parking lot of the airport is looking eerily empty.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. Salt Lake City International Airport, March 5, 2020.

More than 500 flights were cancelled at Denver International Airport on March 23. This image, taken one day after, shows empty parking lots and a vacant main terminal.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. Denver International Airport, March 24, 2020.

The story is the same in Europe. The photo below shows two lonely aeroplanes parked next to each other at Munich International Airport. It is one of Germany’s largest airports, and also the secondary hub, after Frankfurt, to Lufthansa, Germany’s national carrier airline.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. A runaway at Munich International Airport, February 7, 2020.

In Lisbon a lot of planes have been parked as traffic has slowed.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. Lisbon Portela Airport, February 27, 2020.

In Asia, a similar scene can be observed but on a much larger scale. Here, hundreds of planes are parked at Hong Kong International Airport, which handles about 71.5 million passengers every year.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. Hong Kong International Airport, February 17, 2020.

It isn’t just airports that are deserted because of the pandemic. Major ports like the Harbour Department of the City of Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, are practically deserted.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. Port of Long Beach, California, February 8, 2020.

The Port of Long Beach is the second-busiest container port in the US, after the Port of Los Angeles, which it is next to. It is still operating.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. Southeast basin of Long Beach Port, California, February 8, 2020.

Elsewhere in Los Angeles, the city’s famously busy highways, which are usually filled with bumper-to-bumper traffic, are silent and empty.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. A highway interchange in downtown Los Angeles, March 22, 2020.

The people of America’s second-biggest city have seemingly followed official instructions and are staying at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. 105 interchange in Los Angeles, March 22, 2020.

Roads on the East Coast are also much quieter than usual. This truck stop in Fairfield, Connecticut, has only a few trucks parked in it and hardly any cars.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. Rest and truck stop in Fairfield, Connecticut, March 22, 2020.

While the duration of the lockdowns will differ from country to country, the restricted measures are likely to have a severe effect on the travel and shipping industry around the world for months to come.

Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies. Stockholm Arlanda Airport, March 19, 2020.

