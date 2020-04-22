6 ways royal families around the world are helping people affected by the coronavirus

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered meals to those in need.

Royals around the world are helping people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Sofia of Sweden traded her tiara for scrubs to volunteer in a hospital.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered meals to critically ill people in West Hollywood.

Royal families around the world are rolling up their sleeves to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

While older, higher-risk royals are safely self-isolating, those who are able to help are doing their part by delivering meals and donning scrubs.

Here are six ways royals are coming to the aid of those in need.

Princess Sofia of Sweden is volunteering at Sophiahemmet hospital in Stockholm.

caption Princess Sofia (right) with a nurse at Sophiahemmet hospital in Stockholm.

After completing a three-day medical emergency training course, Princess Sofia is helping healthcare workers by carrying out supporting duties such as disinfecting equipment, cleaning, and working in the kitchen.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, helped prepare meals for NHS hospital workers.

caption Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The Countess of Wessex joined Rhubarb, a restaurant and catering company, to prepare thousands of meals for healthcare workers at NHS hospitals. Rhubarb shared photos on Twitter of the Countess wearing a face mask and gloves while rolling wraps and packing containers of pasta.

Before Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a stay-at-home order, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited an ambulance control room to meet with staff taking calls.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William meet with staff in an ambulance control room.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the London Ambulance Service 111 control room on March 19 to meet staff who have been taking calls from the public. Days later, Johnson issued a stay-at-home order for the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted delivering meals to critically ill people in West Hollywood.

caption It’s not the first time they have volunteered together.

While they’re no longer using their royal titles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteered with Project Angel Food to deliver meals to critically ill people.

“They wanted to help us relieve some of the drivers from their workload,” Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub told WeHoVille. “We loved having them and they are the most down-to-earth people.”

Markle also spoke on a Zoom call with members of the Hubb Community Kitchen about a new initiative to cook and deliver meals to London families.

caption Meghan Markle (centre, bottom square) on a call with members of the Hubb Community Kitchen.

Markle had previously partnered with Hubb Community Kitchen on a charity cookbook during her time as the Duchess of Sussex.

On the Zoom call, she announced a new project for the community kitchen in partnership with an organisation called The Felix Project which will help volunteers cook and safely distribute meals to families in London.

Days after recovering from COVID-19, Prince Charles opened London’s new coronavirus hospital by video call.

caption Prince Charles at the opening of Nightingale Hospital London.

The Prince of Wales officially marked the opening of London’s new coronavirus hospital remotely from his Birkhall residence in Scotland after recently recovering from COVID-19. The hospital is housed in part of the ExCel conference centre in East London with 4,000 beds and two temporary morgues.

