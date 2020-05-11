Here's how each state and territory are relaxing coronavirus restrictions

Restaurants will be able to reopen for seating. Image: Getty.

Australian states and territories are continuing to lift their coronavirus-related restrictions, in line with new guidance from the federal government.

It comes after Prime Minister announced a three-step plan for easing restrictions in the country.

Each state and territory has their own rules which are listed below.

In the first stage, restaurants and cafes will open – allowing up to 10 guests – and non-essential travel will be permitted. The second phase allows gatherings of up to 20 people in places like gyms, beauty shops, cinemas and amusement parks – with some interstate travel allowed.

The third phase involves gatherings of up to 100 people, with the opening of nightclubs, food courts and saunas. Plus, all interstate travel would be allowed.

We made a list of the rules which apply in each state and territory:

New South Wales

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced more restrictions would be lifted after earlier permitting up two adults to go and visit someone’s home. From Friday 15 May, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed, and restaurants can seat up to 10 customers.

Here’s what else has been allowed:

Up to 5 people can visit a household

Weddings can have up to 10 guests

Indoor funerals can have up to 20 people; outdoor funerals up to 30 people

Religious gatherings or churches can have up to 10 people

Outdoor equipment can be used with caution

Outdoor pools can open with restrictions.

But, Berejiklian announced, it is too soon for the state to allow regional holidays.

Queensland

Queensland is also easing restrictions from 11.59pm on Friday May 15, permitting up to 10 people in a public pace, with restaurants, pubs and clubs permitted to have up to 10 guests. No bars or gaming are allowed.

Here’s what else is permitted:

Recreational travel up to 150km from your home

Some beauty therapies and nail salons open for up to 10 people at a time

Libraries, playground equipment, skate parks and outdoor gyms open for up to 10 people at a time

Up to 10 people allowed at weddings

Up to 20 people allowed at an indoor funeral; 30 people for an outdoor funeral

Open homes and auctions with up to 10 people

Public pools and lagoons reopening with a maximum of 10 people at a time.

Victoria

While Victoria has previously allowed people to leave their homes for four reasons – shopping for food and essential supplies, exercise, caregiving, and work or study – it has now added a fifth element.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced that from 11.59pm on Tuesday, Victorians are allowed to visit family and friends. Up to 5 people will be allowed to visit a home and up to 10 people will be permitted to gather outdoors.

“This is about seeing those you need to – if you need to,” Andrews said in a statement. “We’re asking Victorians to limit their circle to just family and friends.”

Other rules that apply in Victoria:

Up to 10 guests at weddings

Up to 20 attendees at an indoor funeral; 30 at an outdoor funeral

More outdoor recreational activities allowed such as walking groups, hiking and fishing.

South Australia

South Australia is easing its restrictions from Monday May 11, allowing up to 10 people at libraries, community centers and face-to-face at university or TAFE.

Other activities that are allowed:

Regional travelling

Outdoor dining at restaurants and cafes for up to 10 people

Outdoor sports training

Inspections and actions

Camping grounds and caravan parks

Funerals with a 20-people maximum indoors; 30 people outdoors

Churches and weddings with a maximum of 10 people

Swimming pools, with some limits that apply.

Northern Territory

The Northern Territory is well into stage one of easing its restrictions, with stage two to begin from Friday May 15.

Under stage one (which began on May 1), parks, playgrounds and pools were opened, outdoor weddings and funerals were opened, inspections and auctions were allowed and outdoor non-contact sport like golf was permitted.

Here are the list of activities allowed under phase two, which have to be done in under two hours:

Eating at a shopping centre food court

Going to restaurants, cafes, bars, RSL clubs – but no gaming

Training activities for sporting clubs and teams

Attending an indoor market

Going to a beauty therapy salon for non-facial services, like a massage, tanning and getting your nails done

Attending a studio that offers yoga, pilates, Zumba, barre or dance classes

Indoor activities like Cross Fit or going to a gym

Going to a public library, toy library or indoor playground

Attending a place of religious worship

Going to an art gallery, museum, public memorial, public historic site, zoo or wildlife facility.

Western Australia

Western Australia began phase one of lifting its restrictions on April 27. Now it’s looking ahead to phase two, which will kick off from Monday, May 18.

Here’s what is allowed in Western Australia under phase two:

Indoor and outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people

People are encouraged to return to work, unless they are feeling unwell or vulnerable

Cafés, restaurants, pubs, clubs, hotels and casinos can reopen with meal service, but up to 20 people are allowed and they have to comply with the four square metre rule

Weddings and funerals of up to 20 attendees indoors; 30 outdoors

Places of worship, community facilities and libraries can reopen with up to 20 people

Non-contact sports are limited to 20 people

Outdoor or indoor fitness classes limited to 20 people

Public swimming pools can open under strict rules (one indoor pool and one outdoor pool), with up to 20 people per pool.

Plus, businesses that want to reopen have to complete an official COVID Safety Plan, with more details on that still to come.

