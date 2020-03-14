Most professors aren't equipped to teach remotely, but the coronavirus may force them to learn on the job

Reuters University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty class room to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan.

A growing list of colleges and universities, from Harvard to NYU, are responding to coronavirus fears by closing their doors and making the pivot to online teaching.

One expert told Insider that she is concerned about the abrupt shift to virtual classrooms, given online teaching requires an entirely different skill-set from in-person learning.

Another expert said this shift may be just what the education world needs to update its teaching methods.

As the new coronavirus spreads across America, a growing list of colleges and universities are responding by closing their doors and making the pivot to online learning. But this kind of remote teaching requires training many of these professors don’t have.

Harvard University told the 36,000 students living on its campus they had five days to vacate their dorms and to expect their courses to be taught online. Cornell, Yale, NYU, Fordham, Columbia, Syracuse and many other US schools quickly followed suit.

“About to earn a Bachelor’s degree using my phone because we don’t have reliable, affordable internet in Levy County and UF is switching traditional classes to online courses,” one University of Florida student tweeted.

Thousands of students will suddenly be joining the three million students who learn exclusively online. According to a 2017 US News survey, your typical online learner is in their mid-30s, employed, and often returning to school to resume their education.

One 2019 report based on 9,500 faculty members found that though the majority of them preferred in-person learning, the number of people looking to educate themselves online is continuing to grow. A separate 2019 review of scientific studies on online learning from 2000 to 2017 found that online learning was “at least as effective as offline learning.”

Meanwhile, another 2019 report, penned by a former aide in the Obama-era Education Department, accused online learning of not living up to its promises.

Experts are concerned about the abrupt shift to remote learning



Simone Conceição, a professor at UWM’s School of Education, has taught online courses for 20 years, written books about online education, and trained other educators to teach online.

“There’s a bias around online education,” Conceição told Insider. “It’s in cyberspace, you can’t see, you can’t touch.”

Conceição pointed out that online learning requires a very different skillset from face-to-face teaching. There are two kinds of online learning; asynchronous, in which the student can learn at their own pace and take courses whenever they choose; and synchronous, where students use software like Skype to take a course at the same time the professor is teaching it.

At UW-Milwaukee, it takes six months to train a professor to teach online.

“With all that’s going on with the coronavirus people are going to have to learn really quick,” Conceição said. “I am very concerned they will try to teach the way they teach in a face to face environment. And when it goes to an online environment, you cannot just move your course online.”

Another expert said this may be what the education world needs to update its teaching methods

Michigan State professor Christine Greenhow, who’s taught online courses since 2012, pointed out that coronavirus has given the education world an unexpected opportunity to move into the present.

“The world of remote work has been growing rapidly,” Greenhow said. “In contrast, teaching and learning remain largely unchanged. They happen in person, in classrooms. But as more schools move to remote teaching, out of necessity right now, there’s a huge opportunity for the education sector to reap the benefits of going online.”

But the fact that online classes rely on technology opens education up to a whole new set of issues. In China, where schools have been closed for weeks due to coronavirus, students swarmed the App Store en masse to give low ratings to DingTalk, the remote learning app they were using to access their classes. With enough bad reviews, they hoped DingTalk would be removed from the App Store.

“If I were in their shoes and had to take online lessons every day, I would probably give a one-star review too,” DingTalk CEO Chen Hang told Technode.

Considering many students may not have Wifi or access to laptops, shifting to a technology-reliant form of teaching may not be the best idea.

Teachers when instructing remotely need to consider the small things, like students not knowing whether to look at the camera or at their fellow students while taking courses online. To give her students an understanding of what it is like to attend class remotely, Greenhow occasionally has her in-person students participate in her virtual classrooms.

“I want them to understand that some of the communication patterns that you take for granted, in an on-campus class, you need to rethink,” she said. “Such as providing more pauses so people can get into the conversation, challenges with visual cues, and making online students feel like they aren’t interrupting.”

Greenhow pointed out that, overall, research on virtual learning is a mixed bag.

“If you can find a study that says, online learning is not effective, you can find another study that says it actually is,” she said.

That’s partially due to the fact that many of these studies different methodologies and research questions, but also due to the fact that the quality online learning classes can vary greatly.

As early as 1919 professors at the University of Wisconsin created a radio station dedicated to educational broadcasting. In 1989 the University of Phoenix, one of the most prominent online schools in America, began offering online courses for the first time. In the mid-1990s, as the Internet became popular, online learning became a mainstream option.



