This online calculator helps you quickly figure out how much money you will get in your coronavirus relief check

Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

A researcher and mathematician created an online calculator to determine how much money Americans will receive in their coronavirus relief checks.

President Donald Trump signed a $US2 trillion stimulus package into law Friday to ease the economic blow of the coronavirus on Americans, which included funds for direct payments to eligible Americans.

The calculator helps families and individuals figure out how much money they will receive in their disbursement check based on their income, marital status, and number of children.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The US government officially has the green light to send coronavirus relief checks to Americans – but how much should you expect to receive? To answer that question, researcher Jasmine Mah and mathematician Maciej Kowalski created an online calculator that quickly crunches the numbers for you.

Americans will receive relief checks according to their income, with payments as much as $US1,200 for individuals making less than $US75,000 a year, and more for those with children. It’s all being drawn from the $US2 trillion stimulus package, the largest in US history, which was signed into law Friday to help mitigate the economic damage incurred during the coronavirus outbreak.

Small businesses, larger companies, health care systems, and disaster relief will also receive support among other expenses as part of the bill.

Americans will receive their relief checks from the government in about three weeks, but for those who do not have a direct deposit set up, it could take longer.

The online calculator from Mah and Kowalski helps families and individuals figure out how much money they will receive in their disbursement check based on their income, filing status, and number of children.

To figure out the check amount, you must answer these questions: 1) Have you filed 2019 taxes 2) Filing status 3) How many kids 4) Estimated income

omni calculator

After that, the calculator crunches the numbers, and you’ll see the expected amount for your coronavirus relief check!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.