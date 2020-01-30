Here are the 3 reasons why coronavirus fears are roiling markets faster than the 2003 SARS breakout, according to one investment chief

Reuters A traveller wearing a mask arrives on a direct flight from China at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Three factors are leading coronavirus to hit asset prices faster than the SARS outbreak did in 2003, Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, wrote.

The virus’ rapid spread around the globe pulled US stock indexes from their record highs on Monday and continued to pummel stocks through the week.

Risk velocity – the speed at which major risks and “black swan” events drag on asset prices – is higher today compared to 10 years ago, Shah noted.

Here are the three reasons for the jump in risk velocity over the past decade, from the rise of social media to increasingly globalized supply chains.

Several factors are leading coronavirus to affect asset prices faster than the SARS outbreak in 2003, according to Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

US stocks on Monday dropped the most since October as fear surrounding the Wuhan virus prompted rotation from risk assets to safe havens. The outbreak’s death toll sits at 132 people, with more than 6,000 infected around the world, according to China’s National Health Commission.

The virus’ rapid spreading around the world has been “violently” reflected in global markets, Shah said in a Monday statement. Risk velocity – the speed at which major risks and “black swan” events affect asset values – is higher today compared to 10 years ago and far more pronounced than during the SARS outbreak, Shah added.

Other analysts balk at the comparison between SARS and the Wuhan virus. Using the 2003 pandemic as a benchmark is “useless,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Porcelli said in a Monday note, adding that the onset of the Iraq War and a weaker economic backdrop formed a vastly different context when SARS hit global markets.

Here are the three reasons why risk velocity has risen over the past decade, according to Shah, and why coronavirus news tanked markets so quickly.

The social media ‘echo chamber’

The advent of social media and its availability across several devices allows information to travel around the world faster than ever before, and that speed helped create “a global echo chamber” for such chaotic market movers, Shah wrote.

“The echo chamber to amplify market anxiety has never been more powerful,” she added.

Updates on the number of people infected and the virus’ death toll have been readily available to investors before US markets open. The virus’ continued spread around the globe has been quickly reflected in market downswings and even specific pharmaceutical stocks.

Globally linked supply chains

Global supply chains are more linked than ever before, and the complexity of international trade networks sets up the world economy for major fallout should the virus spread wide enough. Though firms based in China are currently facing the harshest hit, companies that are entirely detached from the country will begin feeling pressure as their clients and suppliers are folded into the outbreak, Shah noted.

“As global supply chains have multiplied and become more inter-reliant, the potential for a rapid domino effect, triggered by another part of the chain, has never been higher,” the strategist wrote.

Apple is among the companies to warn of the virus’ potential hit to earnings in its latest quarterly report. Chief financial officer Luca Maestri noted that the company’s guidance for fiscal second-quarter revenue is “wider-than-usual” to reflect uncertainty around the virus and how it may affect suppliers.

Record-high prices

News of the coronavirus outbreak dragged US stock indexes from their record highs, yet assets are still priced in a manner that doesn’t account for the continued chaos the virus could bring, Shah wrote. Any lasting disruption could quickly be reflected in stock prices, she added.

Stock prices also reflect an expectation of steady global growth, but the outbreak is already threatening a recovery in one of the world’s biggest economies. JPMorgan lowered its full-year GDP estimate for China on Wednesday, citing a “demand-side shock” caused by the Wuhan virus.

“If the magnitude and duration of the coronavirus shock is greater and more persistent, then the basis for positive 2020 economic forecasts will be undone,” Shah wrote.



