Top-end real estate deals are being yanked due to coronavirus fears, according to buyers' agents in Sydney and Melbourne

Top-end real estate deals are being pulled amid growing nervousness about the impact of the coronavirus on real estate markets, say buyers’ agents in Melbourne and Sydney.

But whether market jitters turn into the sort of panicked responses that are inciting consumers to strip supermarket shelves will depend on the length and severity of the outbreak and public perceptions about finding a cure, says Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist for AMP Capital.

A fall in the number of cashed-up foreign buyers – and their representatives – at auctions is also creating more opportunities for locals, says Patrick Bright, a Sydney-based buyer’s agent.

About 1440 auctions are scheduled for this weekend, less than half those last weekend – largely because there are nearly 400 fewer in Melbourne, which has a long weekend.

Sales in recent weeks have been very strong with clearance rates of more than 70 per cent in Melbourne and Sydney, rising prices and the return of first-time buyers and up-graders.

Increasing supply of property, government incentives for new buyers, falling interest rates and special offers from lenders are expected to boost market sentiment and maintain momentum.

But Oliver says many buyers and sellers are pausing to take the market’s temperature as they work through a range of permutations caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Oliver says the worst case scenario is the virus causing the economy to slow, increasing unemployment, decreasing consumer demand and causing some house buyers to miss repayments – accelerating a slide into recession.

Alternatively, buyers could be buoyed by signs the virus is reaching its peak, or a vaccine has been found or that the virus begins to lose its grip as summer begins in the northern hemisphere.

Emma Bloom, a director of buyers’ agent Morrell and Koren, says: “Fears about the virus are already causing people to pull out of deals. Some are panicked and others do not know what to do. No one feels confident, there is a lot of nervousness”

Bloom – who targets Melbourne’s Toorak, South Yarra and affluent south-eastern suburbs – says some vendors are giving instructions to take offers close to the asking price, rather than hold out for more, while buyers are not turning up for sales where they were expected to bid.

Rich Harvey, a Sydney-based buyers’ agent, adds: “There is a lot of fear and uncertainty in the market. Some buyers and sellers are pulling out of deals.”

Other agents claim worst-case scenarios include buyers staying away from auctions because of fears about contracting the virus in a crowd and sellers replacing open house inspections with a limited number of individual buyer appointments.

Bright says the number of foreign buyers and their agents has declined since the recent Hong Kong troubles, which peaked around the Lunar New Year in January.

“Other agents are also saying they are not getting the same amount of interest,” says Bright, who believes less competition could make it easier for locals to win deals.

Inner city and middle range suburbs are yet to be affected, according to buyers’ agent Cate Bakos.

“There are a few murmurs and jitters,” says Bakos. “But most buyers are more concerned about increasing their borrowing capacity to make higher bids.”

