'If I'm going to cocoon, I better come out a butterfly': People are turning to skincare as they stay inside and self-isolate due to the coronavirus outbreak

Tova Diker/Business Insider Tova Diker has turned to skincare during self-isolation in New York City.

As Americans stay inside and isolate themselves during the coronavirus outbreak, some are finding comfort in skincare.

According to NPD data, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is still unclear, but skincare has been outperforming the general beauty market recently.

“It’s something from before all this happened that I can hold onto, makes things feel a little more normal,” said Amy Brown, who has been doubling down on her elaborate skincare routine.

As Americans shut themselves into their homes during the coronavirus outbreak, many are finding comfort in their skincare routines.

According to NPD data released on Wednesday, US prestige beauty sales grew 3% in January and February, with skincare outperforming makeup and fragrance. For the week ending February 29, dollar and in-store beauty sales grew 4%, while skincare increased 13%.

“Personally, due to a positive coronavirus case in my community, I am on day seven of social distancing,” NPD’s beauty industry advisor Larissa Jensen said in a note on the data. “I have washed my hair once and worn no makeup in that time. My skincare routine, however, remains intact.”

“Are other women following the same pattern?” Jensen asked. “How will these behaviours play out in NPD’s weekly beauty sales as we move through March?

A quick scroll through social media seems to indicate that Jensen is far from alone in turning to skincare during self-isolation and quarantine.

sunday full of coffee, skincare & quarantine pic.twitter.com/U5X2u4YvpZ — ???????? (@jacquemuser) March 15, 2020

my friends in quarantine: *working out* *studying* *diet* *doing a skin care routine*

me: pic.twitter.com/IQSFeBnm8t — k (@soeurmouta) March 16, 2020

using this quarantine time to get into a really good skincare routine, apply essential oils, moisturizer and serum’s daily — ???? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@hauteblood) March 17, 2020

“I’ve had basically all my routines thrown off by the pandemic and there’s not a lot to structure my day around anymore, but my skincare routine wasn’t impacted,” said Amy Brown, who described skincare as the “only true constant” in her life right now on Twitter.

“It’s something from before all this happened that I can hold onto, makes things feel a little more normal,” Brown added.

the only true constant in my life right now is my elaborate skincare routine. gonna benjamin button my way through quarantine and come out the other side with a face as smooth as a baby’s ass — amy (@arb) March 17, 2020

my quarantine so far: i am working from home, i read books, i do not wear make up at all and i am more focused on skincare routine and learning about lymphatic facial massage, do 2 hours of yoga daily, meditate a lot, re-watch my fav movies in the evening and i feel well rested — xx (@leemcquxxn) March 17, 2020

Skincare is going to be the clear winner during isolation. A lot of us aren’t wearing any makeup (maybe some lip gloss if the Zoom is worth it), but using a ton of skin products. Good skin is the video chat status symbol. — Monique Woodard (@MoniqueWoodard) March 11, 2020

Even I have noticed the rise of skincare in group texts and on Instagram stories. I asked one of my friends, New York City-based Tova Diker, about her recent skincare obsession after she texted me about some recent expensive purchases.

“I thought, if I’m going to cocoon, I better come out a butterfly,” she told me. “So far I’m still ugly, but I’m hopeful.”

Jensen says it is still uncertain how the coronavirus outbreak will ultimately impact the beauty industry. NPD data through March 7 shows the steepest declines in in-store sales occurred in the most recent week. Online seems likely to grow, especially as stores shutter due to the outbreak.

“This is our new normal, for the time being,” Jensen wrote in Wednesday’s note. “The uncertainty ahead of us is unequalled and its impact remains a question. But the eternal optimist in me knows this too shall pass.”

