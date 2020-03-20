13 photos of New York City looking deserted as the city tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus

REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

New York City looks more like a ghost town than a bustling metropolis with empty streets and fewer people outside since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The state of New York declared a state of emergency March 7. Since then, schools, bars, and event spaces around the city and state have shut down and restaurants are only accepting take-out and delivery orders.

Here are 13 photos that illustrate the impact these measures have on New York City’s streets.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The city that never sleeps is starting to look a little sleepier these days as streets around the metropolis of New York City quiet down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of New York declared a state of emergency March 7. Since then, life around New York has taken new form with New York City public schools shut down, public gathering of 50 people or more banned, and restaurants and bars within the city limited to take out and delivery only. Event spaces and gathering spots such as night clubs, theatres, concert venues in the city are also closed.

There were over 4,000 cases statewide as of Thursday, the most of any state, with 20 people dead, according to Bing’s COVID-19 tracker.

Governor Andrew Cuomo advises that New Yorkers stay home and get no closer than 6 feet within others in public in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

While New York’s usual bustle has slowed, other cities have taken more drastic measures, such as San Francisco, which instituted a “shelter in place” mandate.

Here are 13 photos that show how deserted the streets of New York look within the last several days.

An empty Times Square is seen on the street following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020.

REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A pedestrian walks on Wall St., as concerns about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) keep more people at home, in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 18, 2020.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Closed restaurants and shops are seen along a nearly deserted Mulberry Street in the Little Italy neighbourhood of Manhattan during the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 18, 2020.

REUTERS/Mike Segar

The “Charging Bull” statue stands quiet in the Financial District neighbourhood as pedestrian traffic continues to be slower to prevent rampant transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, U.S., March 17, 2020.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A nearly deserted Mercer Street is seen in the Soho neighbourhood of Manhattan during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., March 18, 2020.

REUTERS/Mike Segar

General view of the United Nations Headquarters during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, New York, U.S., March 17, 2020.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman jogs around the fountain at Lincoln Centre during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, March 18, 2020.

REUTERS/Gabriella Borter

An empty Brooklyn Bridge is seen during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, New York, U.S., March 17, 2020.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The 911 memorial is closed to public during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, New York, U.S., March 17, 2020.

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An empty Radio City is seen following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020.

REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People enter a nearly empty Fulton subway station during the evening rush, as people react to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An empty Times Square is seen on the street following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020.

REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Empty street is seen in Manhattan borough following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., Mar 15, 2020.

REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.