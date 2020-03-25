Photos of packed beaches, bikeways, and hiking trails show how people are ignoring coronavirus social-distancing mandates around the world

Source:Business Insider; Tampa Bay Times

While Lake Boca Raton has always served as a social gathering spot for many boaters, and will again, now is not the time for parties and tie ups on the water. Please be patient, and do your part, so we can all get through this together. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/ubvgDn4UTl



Source:

City of Boca Raton





Source:

Los Angeles Times





Source:

Mayor Eric Garcetti





Source:

New York Post



We understand the communities’ frustration with the LARGE amount of people traveling to the Coast today and NOT adhering to the Shelter Order.

The influx of people is putting our vulnerable residents at risk.

Please stay at home!

#stayhomeandsavealife pic.twitter.com/9LLDAgwc8b

— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) March 22, 2020