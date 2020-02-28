People are selling books on Amazon claiming Satan and biological warfare caused the coronavirus. Amazon says it's giving customers a variety of viewpoints.

Screenshot Books like ‘Jesus vs Satan: The origins of Coronavirus’ are being sold on Amazon.

People are selling books on Amazon about the coronavirus with titles like “Jesus vs Satan: The origins of Coronavirus” and “Military Virus Apocalypse: Biological Warfare, Bioweapons and China Coronavirus Pandemic.”

The books are categorised under “Medical eBooks,” “Science & Maths,” “Medicine,” and “Religion & Spirituality.”

As the coronavirus spreads around the world and information changes quickly, the books could misinform or mislead readers.

Amazon told Business Insider in a statement that the company provides its customers with a variety of viewpoints.

A description of the biological warfare book says it includes information on the history of biological weapons, as well as “natural ways to boost your immune system.”

There has been no reported credible evidence to support the conspiracy theory that the virus is an act of biological warfare. The coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 82,000 people and killed 2,810 worldwide.

As information changes quickly, new cases are announced frequently, and governments and agencies around the world work to coordinate a plan to control the spread of the virus, books spreading misinformation about the origins of the virus or ways to treat it have the potential to create confusion and cause harm.

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country anymore but a question of when this will happen,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on press call this week. She warned Americans to “prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.”

The book on biological warfare is being sold under the “Medicine” category on Amazon. Others are being sold under “Science & Maths” or “Medical eBooks” categories, while books about Satan and the coronavirus are being sold under the “Religion and Spirituality” category.

An Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider that the company is simply providing customers with access to a variety of viewpoints.

When asked if the books violated any of Amazon’s policies or if the books would be removed from its site, the spokesperson directed Business Insider to its content guidelines for books, which only prohibit “pornography or other inappropriate content.”

Another book, titled “Coronavirus Go Back To Dry Places,” says that “there’s only one man who has the cure” and that “the question is will the medical experts and governments openly reveal his sacred name and take the time to search after him to get the cure?”

According to her biography, the author, Kadesha Henry, worked as a “VIP intern” in family and drugs court and is an “intercessor, mentor, and children’s church teacher.” Henry could not immediately be reached for comment.

Other books say that the coronavirus has become “Satan’s Bug,” while another book is titled “You’re Going To Camp Coronavirus: Because you didn’t wash your hands.”

