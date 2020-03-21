People are praising New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's steady and calm leadership during the coronavirus pandemic

Andrew Kelly/Reuters New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on March 2, 2020

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is a Democrat, appears to be winning people over with his calm approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo was applauded by the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Friday over new orders for 100% of the New York state’s non-essential workforce to stay home.

Many people have also taken to social media to praise Cuomo, often contrasting his handling of coronavirus with President Donald Trump’s approach to the pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being widely applauded for his composed response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo on Friday announced new measures to help combat the spread of the virus, including an order for all New Yorkers to generally stay indoors. He said New York is being put “on pause.”

“I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services. This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others,” Cuomo said in a tweet.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious disease, applauded Cuomo in a White House press conference on Friday. Fauci, a native New Yorker, said he “strongly” supports Cuomo’s actions, and urged residents of the state to follow the governor’s directive.

“Please cooperate,” Fauci said.

As of Friday, New York has over 7,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, more than any other state in the nation.

Cuomo on Friday emphasised that the high number of cases in the state is linked to the increase in testing.

“We are testing per capita more than China or South Korea,”Cuomo said during a press conference. New York has tested nearly 33,000 people, including over 10,000 yesterday.

Given the scale of the outbreak in New York, the eyes of the nation turned to the state, and many have taken to social media to express gratitude for Cuomo’s approach.

Gov Cuomo has been communicating very effectively through this crisis calm, candid, reasoned, empathetic — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 20, 2020

People will watch this @NYGovCuomo presser when they study crisis leadership – especially his remarks about misinformation being more dangerous than the virus — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) March 19, 2020

Andrew Cuomo on here showing America how to execute in a time of crisis. Give the facts and lay out a plan of action or STFU. No Walmart, CVS, Target, Chuckie Cheese on the stage. This ain't show time. Government lead the way and with competence. That's what we pay taxes for. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 16, 2020

No matter what you think of his politics, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is modeling crisis leadership right now. Fact-based, blunt, knowledgeable, firm and calm. He is clear the responsibility lies with him and that there is a plan, that there will be pain but we must all share in it. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2020

Cuomo’s response to the pandemic has also been juxtaposed to President Donald Trump’s bungled reaction.

Trump: "I don't take responsibility at all"

Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/aORbeAiyCt — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 20, 2020

NY Gov. Cuomo: “If you’re going to be mad at anybody, be mad at me.” Donald Trump: “I don’t take responsibility at all.” Can you spot the leader? — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 17, 2020

Cuomo, who is a Democrat, has clashed with President Donald Trump over getting more federal support to respond to coronavirus.

While Trump last week said he does not “take responsibility at all” for a shortage in test kits for the virus in the US, Cuomo on Friday said he takes full responsibility for his actions.

“I accept full responsibility. If someone is unhappy, if somebody wants to blame someone, or complain about someone, blame me. There is no one else who is responsible for this decision,” Cuomo said.

