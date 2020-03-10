Pence says he doesn't know if Trump has been tested for coronavirus — and says he himself has not been tested

Screenshot/C-span Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a coronavirus press conference on March 9, 2020.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday that he has not been tested for coronavirus, and he is unsure if President Donald Trump has been tested either.

Pence and Trump spoke to reporters at a coronavirus press briefing on Monday, where Trump laid out plans to tackle the new coronavirus, which causes a disease called COVID-19. The US has so far reported 23 coronavirus deaths and more than 600 cases.

Reporters asked Trump if he had been tested for the virus, but Trump left the room before answering the question. Pence said he was unsure if Trump was tested but would get an answer from the White House doctor.

Questions concerning Trump and Pence getting tested for coronavirus follow several members of Congress announcing self-quarantine after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month. Conference organisers announced on Sunday that an attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

“Congressman Gaetz was informed today that he came into contact with a CPAC attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19,” Gaetz’s staff said on Twitter. “Congressman Gaetz had expected COVID-19 to impact Congress, given the elevated frequency of travel and human contact, and demonstrated his concern last week on the House Floor.”

On Monday, Trump was in proximity with Rep. Matt Gaetz who is under self-quarantine.

More than 19,000 people, including numerous White House officials, attended the conservative yearly gathering.

