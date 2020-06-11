How the coronavirus crisis turned me into a dumpster-diving freegan

Lauren Rothman Laura Rothman with culinary creations made with her dumpster-diving finds.

As the pandemic ravages my finances, I’ve turned to freeganism as a way to save money and wean myself off our consumerist lifestyle.

Supermarkets toss out billions of tons of food every year. Much of it is perfectly good.

Freeganism, or dumpster diving, involves salvaging edible produce, baked goods, and packaged items from supermarket trash and compost bins.

In one recent dive, I scored apples, lemons, two heads of broccoli, spinach, kale, and three houseplants. In a store, that haul would have cost $US100.

Cooking with rescued produce forces me to craft recipes on the fly, now my favourite way to cook.

It was just another Thursday night. I had prepared dinner – one of my improvised, organic, almost-vegetarian meals – and was listening to the radio as I washed the dishes and swept the kitchen floor.

When WYNC announced it was 9 pm, I realised I was already running late.

I quickly changed into a ratty sweatshirt and a pair of well-worn leggings and laced up some ancient running shoes. I tucked my headlamp into my bag and hopped on my bike to pedal a few blocks west from my apartment in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Arriving at my destination, I locked up my bike and assessed the situation.

Through the cool, late-spring air, a pyramid of oversized black trash bags reflected the beams of the streetlight overhead.

This looks promising, I thought.

I switched on my headlamp, donned a pair of sturdy work gloves, and tore into the nearest bag. Reaching past disposable coffee cups, crumpled receipts, and clamshell containers slopping over with slimy salad greens, I landed on something soft and round.

Drawing the mystery object into the light of my headlamp, I examined my prize: an unopened loaf of heritage-grain sourdough bread. I tossed it into the basket on my bike and kept digging.

Over the past decade, I’ve gradually been wading deeper into the waters of the anti-consumerist lifestyle.

Initially, my conversion was spurred by circumstance: After graduating college in 2008 – straight into the Great Recession – I eked out a living as a freelance catering chef and (unpaid) editorial intern.

That might have paid the bills somewhere else, but New York is one of the world’s most expensive cities. I grew in an upper-middle-class home in Brooklyn Heights and pretty much wanted for nothing. On my own, though, I learned to economize.

I figured out I could get my haircut at beauty schools, my clothes from swap meets, and my pots and pans from Goodwill.

Craigslist had become popular for housing and hookups, but I regularly trawled its “Free” page for houseplants, cat toys, and paperback novels.

As I got older and began to pay closer attention to politics and the economy, I felt disillusioned by capitalism, a system where billionaires thrive at the expense of the planet and a majority of its inhabitants.

My interest in opting out of consumer culture evolved from being just circumstantial to ideological.

In the throes of the pandemic, though, my thriftiness has reached new heights. And it’s more important to my survival than ever before.

Photo by Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Participants in a ‘freegan trash tour’ in New York City get a crash-course in dumpster-diving.

I’ve been working as a freelance journalist for the last decade, supplementing my income as a babysitter and personal chef.

In mid-March, those last two income streams disappeared almost overnight, victims of the pandemic, lockdown, and economic devastation. In a world of social distancing, inviting a stranger into your home to cook or care for your kids has quickly become taboo.

I applied for unemployment almost immediately but found my application stuck in purgatory, along with hundreds of thousands of others.

In full-on survival mode, I decided to step up my buy-nothing game.



I started by investing in my food security. I sent out an SOS to my neighbourhood “Buy Nothing” Facebook group, where members exchange household items, books, toys, and more. I asked for spare gardening supplies for my own pandemic “victory garden.”

Over the next few days, I biked around gathering empty five-gallon paint cans, discarded planters, and spare potting soil from neighbours, who left them out in their front yards, driveways, and trash collection areas for contactless pickup.

One generous soul left me a plastic bag filled with seed packets for organic squash, tomatoes, peppers, and herbs.

On a sunny morning in Bed-Stuyvesant, I hit up a seedling giveaway hosted by the sustainable agro-ecology group Cuir Kitchen Exchange, joining masked Brooklynites waiting patiently in line to receive kale and lima bean seedlings and packets of rainbow chard seeds.

I borrowed a drill, converted the paint cans into planters, and sowed my seed kit, setting it under a grow light in anticipation of a bumper crop of ultra-local produce.

My initiation into dumpster diving was somewhat accidental.



One night, while scrolling the Facebook barter group for free stuff, I noticed a woman gifting massive quantities of tasty-looking food: chocolate croissants, leafy green kale, and a bag’s worth of clementines.

“Disclaimer: all food is salvaged,” she wrote at the end of her post.

I messaged her, and she explained she had gotten the bounty through urban foraging, also known as freeganism or dumpster diving – basically salvaging safe and edible commercial food waste from the garbage.

STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images A freegan explores a trash bag full of pastries and bagels outside a New York City bakery.

Supermarkets toss billions of tons of perfectly good food each year: day-old bagels, produce with blemishes, cereal with conservative sell-by dates, even left-over promotional items. A small but devoted community of people, known as freegans, are trying to keep it from going to waste.

Once we struck up this online connection, the woman shared her secret dive spot: a new-to-the-neighbourhood, upscale grocery store in Prospect Heights.

Since the market disposed of its trash twice a week, we agreed to each take a night.

Lauren Rothman Inside these bins and bags is a bounty of safe and edible food ripe for the picking.

That sourdough bread was my first salvage, but hardly my last. My surreptitious outings save me about $US50 a week on grocery bills.

Typically, I don’t even bother with the trash bags. I head straight for the two large composting bins set out for pickup by the city.

Inside, nearly pristine organic produce-an orange with a bruise, a bunch of chard that’s gone slightly limp-is piled high, still sitting on the ice from the display case.

It’s fresh and, other than cosmetic defects, there’s nothing wrong with it.

On my most recent dive, I scored apples, lemons, two heads of broccoli, a bunch of spinach, and two varieties of kale.

Lauren Rothman My latest freegan foray netted me a cornucopia of fruits and veggies.

I also snagged three beautiful houseplants that had apparently outgrown their pots and had been tossed out.

If I had paid for this haul, I would have spent more than $US100.

Since that first dumpster-dive score, I’ve periodically returned to stock my fridge with rescued food.

I regularly share what I’ve salvaged online and, for the most part, my friends and family members react with approval, sometimes even delight.

Cooking with this produce, strangely enough, reminds me of creating meals from the organic produce baskets I used to pay a pretty penny for: Week to week, you don’t know what fruits and vegetables you’re going to get, so you craft recipes on the fly.

It’s actually my favourite way to cook.

My garden, too, is coming along nicely: my Facebook-gifted dried snap peas have flourished into tall green stalks that have started to bear slender pods. And the tiny kale and chard seedlings I was gifted in Bed-Stuy now curl out over the confines of the jerry-rigged planter I made out of a plastic storage bin I found on the curb.

As uncertainties surrounding when our country might reopen – and when the economy will bounce back – continue, I’m grateful for my long education in thrifty living.

And until I’m able to earn a decent paycheck again, I’ll continue to dive deeper into freeganism.

If my government can’t support me – a topic for a different essay – I’ll figure out how to support myself. And eat well doing it.

