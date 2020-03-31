Before-and-after photos show how the coronavirus has left some of the world's busiest train stations looking like ghost towns

Monica Humphries
David Silverman/Getty Images/SOPA Images/Getty ImagesSão Bento Railway Station in Porto, Portugal, before and after the coronavirus pandemic.
  • At least 177 countries and territories have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
  • This has led governments around the world to place billions of people under lockdown, leaving some of the world’s most crowded places vacant.
  • Train stations, which typically service billions of workers and tourists every day, have quickly become deserted in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In New York City, millions of people rush to subway platforms to catch their train to work on a typical morning. On the other side of the globe in Melbourne, Australia, Flinders Street Station is usually packed with tourists visiting the land Down Under. Each day, billions of people use trains to get to work, travel home, and explore new destinations.

But the novel coronavirus has temporarily halted a majority of those activities.

With billions of people around the world under lockdown and at least 177 countries and territories with confirmed cases, some of the world’s most crowded places have quickly become vacant.

Explore photos of 12 different train stations before and after the coronavirus became a pandemic.

BEFORE: Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station offers high-speed bullet trains to a majority of China’s popular cities.

VCG/Getty ImagesHongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, China.

AFTER: A few remaining travellers wait for trains in the station.

HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty ImagesHongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, China.

BEFORE: The São Bento Railway Station in Porto, Portugal, attracts tourists and history lovers with 20,000 tiles illustrating the country’s history.

David Silverman/Getty ImagesSão Bento Railway Station in Porto, Portugal.

Source: Atlas Obscura

AFTER: Now the station sits empty as the country has declared a state of emergency.

SOPA Images/Getty ImagesSão Bento Railway Station in Porto, Portugal.

BEFORE: On average, 750,000 people walk through Grand Central Terminal in New York City every day, according to the terminal’s website.

Robert Alexander/Getty ImagesGrand Central Station, New York City.

Source: Grand Central Terminal

AFTER: The station is eerily quiet due to the novel coronavirus.

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty ImagesGrand Central Station, New York City.

BEFORE: London Waterloo is the country’s busiest station, according to Network Rail.

Jeff Greenberg/Getty ImagesLondon Waterloo.

Source: Network Rail

AFTER: Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a lockdown across the United Kingdom. Now only maintenance workers fill the station.

Jonathan Brady – PA Images/Getty ImagesLondon Waterloo is Britain’s largest railway station, according to Network Rail.

Source: CNN

BEFORE: Ramses Station is a bustling hotspot in the city centre of Cairo, Egypt.

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty ImagesRamses Station, Cairo, Egypt.

AFTER: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued a curfew and suspended flights to prevent the spread of the coronavirus across Egypt.

picture alliance/Getty ImagesRamses Station, Cairo, Egypt.

Source: The New York Times

BEFORE: Retiro is the main station in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires. Each day, thousands of commuters and travellers visit the station.

Jeff Greenberg/Getty ImagesRetiro in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

AFTER: President Fernandez ordered a total lockdown of Argentina on March 19 that left the station vacant.

Amilcar Orfali/Getty ImagesRetiro is the main train station in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Source: Buenos Aires Times

BEFORE: Flinders Street station is the largest station in the southern hemisphere, with over 110,000 travellers passing through each day, according to the City of Melbourne, Australia.

ullstein bild/Getty ImagesFlinders Street station in Melbourne, Australia.

Source: City of Melbourne

AFTER: The country’s oldest station now sits nearly empty as Australia limits travel.

Anadolu Agency/Getty ImagesFlinders Street station in Melbourne, Australia.

BEFORE: Although The Bangkok Mass Transit System is more expensive than other transport systems in Thailand’s capital, it’s used by thousands of people every day.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty ImagesA train platform in Bangkok, Thailand.

Source: Business Insider

AFTER: Bangkok’s train stations are deserted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty ImagesAn empty station in Bangkok, Thailand.

BEFORE: Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof is the primary station in Stuttgart, Germany. Thousands of commuters use the station every day.

NurPhoto/Getty ImagesStuttgart Hauptbahnhof, Stuttgart, Germany.

AFTER: Even during rush hour, the station remains largely empty.

picture alliance/Getty ImagesStuttgart Hauptbahnhof, Stuttgart, Germany.

BEFORE: Brussel’s Centrale is typically crowded with tourists because of its location in the city centre.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty ImagesBrussels Centrale, or Gare Central, is one of Belgium’s most crowded stations.

AFTER: Tourists no longer fill Brussels Centrale.

Photonews/Getty ImagesBrussels Centrale in Brussels, Belgium.

BEFORE: In 2018, Washington, DC’s metro system completed more than 174 million rides, according to CNN.

The Washington Post/Getty ImagesA bustling metro station in Washington, DC.

Source: CNN

AFTER: As most people in DC work from home due to the coronavirus, rush hour no longer means a crowded platform.

DANIEL SLIM/Getty ImagesFarragut West station in Washington, DC.

BEFORE: Liverpool Street Station in London, England, has about 123 million riders each year, according to Crossrail.

John Keeble/Getty ImagesLiverpool Street Station in London, England.

Source: Crossrail

AFTER: The station experienced a drastic decline in visitors on March 24, the first day of enforced lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Phil Clarke Hill/Getty ImagesLiverpool Street Station in London, England.

Source: The Guardian

