Before-and-after photos show how the coronavirus has left some of the world's busiest train stations looking like ghost towns

David Silverman/Getty Images/SOPA Images/Getty Images São Bento Railway Station in Porto, Portugal, before and after the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 177 countries and territories have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

This has led governments around the world to place billions of people under lockdown, leaving some of the world’s most crowded places vacant.

Train stations, which typically service billions of workers and tourists every day, have quickly become deserted in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In New York City, millions of people rush to subway platforms to catch their train to work on a typical morning. On the other side of the globe in Melbourne, Australia, Flinders Street Station is usually packed with tourists visiting the land Down Under. Each day, billions of people use trains to get to work, travel home, and explore new destinations.

But the novel coronavirus has temporarily halted a majority of those activities.

With billions of people around the world under lockdown and at least 177 countries and territories with confirmed cases, some of the world’s most crowded places have quickly become vacant.

Explore photos of 12 different train stations before and after the coronavirus became a pandemic.

BEFORE: Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station offers high-speed bullet trains to a majority of China’s popular cities.

VCG/Getty Images Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, China.

AFTER: A few remaining travellers wait for trains in the station.

BEFORE: The São Bento Railway Station in Porto, Portugal, attracts tourists and history lovers with 20,000 tiles illustrating the country’s history.

David Silverman/Getty Images São Bento Railway Station in Porto, Portugal.

AFTER: Now the station sits empty as the country has declared a state of emergency.

SOPA Images/Getty Images São Bento Railway Station in Porto, Portugal.

BEFORE: On average, 750,000 people walk through Grand Central Terminal in New York City every day, according to the terminal’s website.

AFTER: The station is eerily quiet due to the novel coronavirus.

BEFORE: London Waterloo is the country’s busiest station, according to Network Rail.

AFTER: Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a lockdown across the United Kingdom. Now only maintenance workers fill the station.

BEFORE: Ramses Station is a bustling hotspot in the city centre of Cairo, Egypt.

AFTER: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued a curfew and suspended flights to prevent the spread of the coronavirus across Egypt.

BEFORE: Retiro is the main station in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires. Each day, thousands of commuters and travellers visit the station.

AFTER: President Fernandez ordered a total lockdown of Argentina on March 19 that left the station vacant.

Amilcar Orfali/Getty Images Retiro is the main train station in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

BEFORE: Flinders Street station is the largest station in the southern hemisphere, with over 110,000 travellers passing through each day, according to the City of Melbourne, Australia.

AFTER: The country’s oldest station now sits nearly empty as Australia limits travel.

BEFORE: Although The Bangkok Mass Transit System is more expensive than other transport systems in Thailand’s capital, it’s used by thousands of people every day.

AFTER: Bangkok’s train stations are deserted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

BEFORE: Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof is the primary station in Stuttgart, Germany. Thousands of commuters use the station every day.

AFTER: Even during rush hour, the station remains largely empty.

BEFORE: Brussel’s Centrale is typically crowded with tourists because of its location in the city centre.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images Brussels Centrale, or Gare Central, is one of Belgium’s most crowded stations.

AFTER: Tourists no longer fill Brussels Centrale.

BEFORE: In 2018, Washington, DC’s metro system completed more than 174 million rides, according to CNN.

AFTER: As most people in DC work from home due to the coronavirus, rush hour no longer means a crowded platform.

BEFORE: Liverpool Street Station in London, England, has about 123 million riders each year, according to Crossrail.

AFTER: The station experienced a drastic decline in visitors on March 24, the first day of enforced lockdown in the United Kingdom.

