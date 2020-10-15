Three industries that are already bouncing back to pre-pandemic hiring

- As industries start to slowly recover from employment losses in the spring, some are hiring more than they were before the pandemic.
- Axios’ Erica Pandey recently highlighted three of these industries based on job posting data from Indeed.
- With a rising number in Americans who have been unemployed for at least 27 weeks, there are potentially many people who will be job seeking this fall.
- Per Axios reporting, job postings in driving are 11.1% higher than that in February, and construction jobs are 6.7% higher.
- Strong housing starts and housing demand for new homes could be contributing to the need for more workers in the construction sector.
- Pandey notes that this can also be due to people remodeling as many are spending more time at home.
- Beauty and wellness jobs are one of the in-person sectors that are seeing job hiring around their pre-pandemic level. This group includes hair salons where many businesses have reopened since lockdowns were lifted.
- According to the latest hiring report from Indeed, loading and stocking is one of the sectors above hiring from last year, with hiring up almost 10%.
- This could be because the industry sees a large share of seasonal hiring compared to the last two years and compared to other selected industries.
- Similar to the varying rebound in job postings, the employment recovery also varies among industries.
- According to Indeed’s year-over-year data, job postings show the opposite of what is happening to employment; high-wage job postings are down the most, while employment in high-wage jobs, such as financial ones, are around their pre-pandemic levels.
