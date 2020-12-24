A year of the pandemic, in 26 photos

Deliris/Shutterstock A man looks out of the window of his home during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been almost a year since the Chinese government first notified the World Health Organisation about the novel coronavirus.

Since then, more than 78 million people have contracted COVID-19, and more than 1.7 million have died.

Here are some of the most striking photos of the pandemic’s impact so far.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Almost a year ago, on December 31, 2019, the Chinese government notified the World Health Organisation about a cluster of 41 patients with a mysterious pneumonia in Wuhan.

Now, over 78 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.7 million have died.

The US has the highest total number of cases and deaths of any country: The virus has killed more than 323,000 Americans and sickened more than 18 million. Since October, the country’s daily death toll has soared from about 700 to over 2,600.

Below are some the most striking images photographers have captured of the pandemic’s impact around the world.

China recorded its first coronavirus death on January 11.

Two months later, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a pandemic. In Italy, an early hotspot, grim images emerged of severely ill patients in hospitals. Videos also showed people singing from balconies during lockdown.

Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images A nurse attends to a COVID-19 patient wearing a CPAP helmet at the Pope John XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, Italy, April 7, 2020.

By late March, 2.6 billion people were under lockdown worldwide. New York City quickly became the first US epicentre.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters Ballet dancer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square during the COVID-19 outbreak in Manhattan, New York City, New York, March 18, 2020.

Images showed city workers preparing mass graves for unclaimed bodies of people who’d died of COVID-19.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York’s Hart Island, where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials amid the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City, New York, April 9, 2020.

New York City saw so much death that excess bodies had to be stored in temporary refrigerated tractor trailers.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty in the background, during the COVID-19 outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, May 13, 2020.

Cases rose more slowly in San Francisco. Visitors to Dolores Park gathered within drawn circles to maintain social distancing.

Noah Berger/AP Photo Circles on the grass aim to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing, in Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21, 2020.

The virus has proved deadliest when it spreads among people living or working in crowded, enclosed spaces, like nursing homes.

Emilio Morenatti/AP Agustina Canamero, 81, and Pascual Perez, 84, hug and kiss through a plastic film screen to avoid contracting the coronavirus at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, on June 22, 2020.

As hospitals restricted visitors, and in some cases banned them, relatives of dying COVID-19 patients had to say goodbye via phones and iPads.

Jae C. Hong/AP Photo A phone is placed next to Antonio Navarro, a 65-year-old COVID-19 patient, so his son, Jose, could say goodbye. Navarro’s wife, Romelia (left) weeps at his bedside at St. Jude Medical Centre in Fullerton, California, July 31, 2020.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, quickly emerged as the authoritative face of the US government’s COVID-19 response.

Andrew Harnik/AP Dr. Anthony Fauci appears at a news conference about the coronavirus at the White House in Washington, DC, April 9, 2020.

President Donald Trump drew criticism for refusing to wear a mask in public and downplaying the threat of the virus.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump tours a Honeywell factory producing N95 masks, in Phoenix, Arizona, May 5, 2020.

As statewide lockdowns led to soaring unemployment, Americans lined up in droves at food banks.

Adrees Latif/Reuters Hundreds of residents affected by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic line up in their vehicles to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in Texas, April 17, 2020.

When a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd in May, an estimated 26 million people protested in the streets. The mostly masked protesters didn’t drive a major COVID-19 surge, according to researchers.

John Minchillo/AP Motorists are ordered to the ground from their vehicle by police during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020.

By June, nations like Spain had begun to ease lockdown restrictions. On its first day of reopening, a Spanish opera house played to a crowd of nearly 2,300 plants.

Nacho Doce/Reuters Nursery plants are seen in seats during a rehearsal, as Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants during the COVID-19 outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, June 22, 2020.

In the US, 93% of households with school-aged children reported they engaged in some form of remote learning. Some students still graduated in person, though.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Richardson Fremond leaps over a wall as he runs to collect an award during the Chambers High School graduation ceremony in Homestead, Florida, on June 23, 2020. The ceremony was held at the race track to enable social distancing, with graduates crossing the start-finish line to receive diplomas.

In July, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced he’d tested positive for COVID-19. By then, Brazil had become a coronavirus epicentre.

Amanda Perobelli/Reuters A car is seen between graves at Vila Formosa cemetery during the outbreak of COVID-19 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2020.

By October, more than 27,000 Indigenous Brazilians had contracted COVID-19. An article in The Lancet criticised the government’s inaction and failure to provide indigenous tribes with adequate masks and medical supplies.

Felipe Dana/AP Cacique Pedro poses outside his house in the Park of Indigenous Nations community in Manaus, Brazil, on May 10, 2020.

President Trump announced he’d contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of October, less than a week after he hosted a nomination ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. A reception was held indoors.

Alex Brandon/AP Photo President Donald Trump and Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, September 26, 2020.

Coronavirus cases began to surge anew in the US in early October. To avoid crowds on Election Day, millions of Americans voted early or by mail.

Kathleen Flynn/Reuters Dana Clark and her 18-month-old son, Mason, wait in line as early voting begins for the presidential election in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 16, 2020.

Despite mounting cases worldwide, many people continued to congregate for holiday festivities throughout the fall and winter, like this crowd in India.

Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Hindu devotees perform rituals during the Chhat Puja festival on the banks of the Yamuna River in Prayagraj, India, November 21, 2020.

The Hasidic Jewish community in New York City continues to gather in groups for funerals and religious services. One indoor Hasidic wedding had thousands of guests.

Peter Gerber via AP Hundreds of mourners gather to observe a funeral for Rabbi Chaim Mertz, a Hasidic leader whose death was reportedly tied to the coronavirus, in Brooklyn, New York, April 28, 2020.

As hospitals filled with patients in December, a survey found that 76% of healthcare workers reported exhaustion and burnout.

Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters A female soldier’s goggles are covered with vapour after handling bodies of coronavirus victims in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 11, 2020.

By December 17, almost 20% of US hospitals with intensive-care units had reported that ICU beds were 95% full or more.

Go Nakamura/Getty Images Dr. Joseph Varon hugs a patient in the COVID-19 ICU during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Centre in Houston, Texas, November 26, 2020.

On that same day, the US death toll topped 300,000, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, who died at age 50, at International Funeral & Cremation Services in New York City, May 16, 2020.

Hope came earlier this month, however, as nations began vaccinating their most vulnerable residents. England was the first Western nation to authorise a vaccine.

Jacob King/AP Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at University Hospital, Coventry, England, December 8, 2020.

By mid-December, the US had authorised two coronavirus vaccines: one from a Pfizer-BioNTech collaboration, and the other from Moderna.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.