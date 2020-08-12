Nearly 1,000 costumed paddle boarders packed into Russian canals for a festival with virtually no social distancing, and the photos are anxiety-inducing

- Nearly 1,000 costumed paddle boarders packed into canals in the Russian city of St. Petersburg for an annual festival on Saturday.
Nearly 1,000 costumed paddle boarders packed into canals in the Russian city of St. Petersburg for the annual Fontanka SUP festival on Saturday August 8.
Russia has recorded over 900,000 cases of COVID-19, the fourth highest total of any country in the world, however enthusiasts crammed into the city’s narrow waterways for the festival.
Dressed in colourful costumes, paddlers travelled as far as five miles along the Moika and Fontanka rivers, as well as the Kryukov and Griboyedov canals.
Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), an offshoot of surfing, challenges boarders to stand atop a large floating boards and propel themselves through the water using paddles.
According the festival’s website, 890 people registered to paddle board, while over 500 from “Russia, Finland, Cyprus, Belarus, Ukraine, Estonia, and Poland” walked the route.
Check out anxiety-inducing pictures of the mass event, where there was not a lot of social distancing going on, below:
Boarders were almost on top of one another at some points of the festival.
Especially when getting in and out of the water, which did not look safe at all.
And when trying to pass under bridges.
There were also plenty of onlookers, who gathered in the streets. Masks were a rare sight.
Participants were, however, able to spread out on the wider parts of the course.
And some of the costumes were admittedly very entertaining.
Some were very creative.
Though some were, to say the least, just strange.
People were clearly having plenty of fun, despite the possible spread of the coronavirus.
However, overall the event looked like complete chaos, and it probably would have been even without a global pandemic!
