A New York nurse shared a chilling photo of coronavirus victims to show 'the ghastly reality of what' medical workers deal with on frontlines

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters Paramedics walk next to a makeshift morgue set outside Lenox Health Medical Pavilion as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in New York, U.S., March 29, 2020

A nurse at a Manhattan hospital shared a chilling image of a makeshift morgue for coronavirus patients, in order to underscore how serious the pandemic really is.

In a photo shared with Buzzfeed News, the nurse, who asked that neither he nor the hospital he works at be identified, said that he took the image of the adhoc morgue to show “the ghastly reality of what we deal with and where some of us have ended up already.”

The photo shows a refrigerated truck filled with deceased COVID-19 victims.

The nurse, who is Jewish, likened the photos of the truck to “Holocaust footage,” and said, he’d “never seen something quite like it.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A nurse at a New York hospital shared a grim photo of a makeshift morgue to underscore the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Buzzfeed News, the male emergency room nurse, who asked to remain unidentified (along with the hospital where he works), revealed he took the photo of the adhoc morgue while leaving a shift on Sunday morning.

“I took it to show to people,” the nurse told Buzzfeed News, adding, “It is the ghastly reality of what we deal with and where some of us have ended up already.”

The photo shows a refrigerated truck, parked outside of the hospital’s ambulance bay and filled with deceased coronavirus patients, according to the nurse.

Harrowing imagine from the inside of a truck in New York City. All victims of the coronavirus. Image taken by a local nurse and shared by @MiriamElder at Buzzfeed. pic.twitter.com/tosdm86syY — Chrissy Day Trader (@Charress) March 29, 2020

He revealed that inside the truck was the body of one of his recent patients, a 71-year-old woman who died of coronavirus-related complicatioins on Saturday night. According to the nurse, he was with her when she died.

“I never had the patience to sit with somebody I’d just met until they took their last breath. But I really liked this lady’s cardigan and pajamas so I decided to stay and get to know her a little,” he said over text to Buzzfeed News.

“Her hair was elegantly done with a sharp, meticulous clip and casually pulled up with a bandana that matched her house clothes,” he continued. “Perhaps if she’d covered her face with it instead, she wouldn’t have ended up here in the first place. But she didn’t die alone.”

According to the nurse, the 71-year-old patient tested positive for the virus a week ago and was sent home, but returned on Saturday complaining of shortness of breath. He told Buzzfeed News that she asked not to be intubated, and died overnight after trouble breathing.

A nurse sent me a tragic photo showing the scale of this coronavirus crisis. He wanted people to see "the ghastly reality of what we deal with” https://t.co/rNZpIOKnTX — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) March 29, 2020

The nurse, who is Jewish, likened the grim picture he snapped to images from the Holocaust.

“Maybe as a Jew i relate it to all of the Holocaust footage because that’s my only point of reference for such an image of humans,” he told Buzzfeed News over text. “Never seen something quite like it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.