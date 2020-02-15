Pathologists debunk 13 coronavirus myths

- Business Insider asked the Senior Director of NYC Health + Hospitals System-wide Special Pathogens Program and a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University to debunk 13 of the most common coronavirus myths.
- They explain that getting the virus is not a death sentence, you can’t get it from your pet, and it has nothing to do with Corona beer.
- They also explain that wearing a mask will only help depending on the type and fit of the mask. Washing your hands with soap for 20 seconds is a better preventative measure.
