McDonald's is cutting its menu and stopping serving breakfast all day amid the coronavirus pandemic

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s will no longer serve breakfast all day, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

McDonald’s is cutting down its menu and will no longer serve breakfast all day due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The chain will no longer serve items including salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, and chicken tenders, but McMuffins and McGriddles will remain available for breakfast, and burgers and McNuggets will remain on the menu for the rest of the day.

“To simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew, and ensure the best possible experience for our customers, we are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin temporarily removing some items from the menu over the next few weeks,” Bill Garrett, McDonald’s senior vice president of operations, said in a statement to Business Insider

McDonald’s is slashing items from its menu to make life easier for employees working during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, the fast-food giant announced internally that it plans to roll out a limited menu in the US amid the coronavirus outbreak. Customers will no longer be able to order breakfast all day or items including salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, and chicken tenders.

According to an internal McDonald’s document obtained by Business Insider, the fast-food giant is not making the decision due to supply issues.

“Supply has not been an issue for any of our food and paper products currently,” the document states. “This simplified menu is to make it easier in the restaurants during these challenging times.”

According to the document, the items that will continue to be served include the best selling menu items available at the chain. Customer favourites such as McMuffins, McChicken Biscuits, and McGriddles will be available in the morning; Big Macs, hamburgers, quarter pounders, fries, and Filet-O-Fit are among the menu items available the rest of the day.

Bill Garrett, McDonald’s senior vice president of operations, said in a statement to Business Insider that locations across the US will begin temporarily removing some items in the next few weeks.

“To simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew, and ensure the best possible experience for our customers, we are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin temporarily removing some items from the menu over the next few weeks,” Garrett said in a statement.

“We will regularly evaluate the situation and look to move back to our regular menu as soon as possible,” Garrett continued. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers through take-out, Mobile Order & Pay, Drive Thru or, McDelivery at the majority of our restaurants.”

It is unclear how long McDonald’s will be operating with a limited menu, but it is intended as a temporary switch during the coronavirus pandemic. US President Joe Erlinger tweeted on Wednesday night: “All day breakfast’s response to this news: ‘I’ll be back.'”

Some workers are worried about going to work

Workers at McDonald’s and other fast-food chains have expressed concerns that they might catch or spread the coronavirus if they leave their homes to go to work.

“I am attempting to keep my distance from people coming in and out drive-thru or at the front counter,” one McDonald’s worker told Business Insider.

“I am fearful every time I go into work about bringing something home,” the worker added. “I would say that my concerns for my children are higher than what I feel it would be a concern for myself.”

McDonald’s has made significant changes to make stores safer, including requiring all stores to roll out contactless service. That means locations will implement social distancing between employees and customers, hand off all orders pre-bagged, and generally attempt to reduce contact between individuals.

All seating areas are closed and the company has rolled out new cleaning and sanitizing practices.

‘We cannot predict the duration or scope of the COVID-19 pandemic’

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images McDonald’s breakfast.

Also on Wednesday, McDonald’s filed a 8-K form, providing updates on the company’s operations and risk factors. The document states that in the US, substantially all restaurants are operating drive-thru, delivery, and take-away only, and some may limit menu and hours.

In the updated risk facts, McDonald’s writes that the coronavirus has “disrupted the McDonald’s global restaurant operations beginning in early 2020.”

“Local governmental restrictions and public perceptions of the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have caused, and may continue to cause consumers to avoid or limit gatherings in public places or social interactions, which could continue to adversely affect our business,” the document reads. “In addition, our ability to maintain our supply chain and labour force may become challenging as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

McDonald’s concludes: “We cannot predict the duration or scope of the COVID-19 pandemic or when operations will return to full service. We expect the COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact our financial results and such impact could be material to our financial results, condition and prospects based on its longevity and severity.”

