Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' halts production while its director waits for the results of a coronavirus test

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP ‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton and star Simu Liu

Production on Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has been halted in Australia as director Destin Daniel Cretton waits for the results of a coronavirus test.

Cretton got tested because he has a newborn baby and is going into self-isolation under the recommendation of his doctor, according to a note sent to crew, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Shang-Chi” is just the latest movie to be impacted by the coronavirus. Major releases like “No Time to Die,” “F9,” and “Mulan” have been delayed.

Another major upcoming movie has been temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus.

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” halted production in Australia this week because the director Destin Daniel Cretton is self-isolating himself while waiting for the results of a coronavirus test.

Cretton got tested out of precaution because he has a newborn baby. He self-isolated “under the recommendation of his doctor” and Disney and Marvel suspended first-unit production “in an abundance of caution,” according to a note sent to the movie’s crew, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is due in theatres in February 2021 and stars Simu Liu as martial-arts master Shang Chi. The character is the first Asian superhero to headline a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

“Shang-Chi” is far from the first movie to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide and spread to over 100 countries. Tentpole releases this year like “No Time to Die” and “F9” have been delayed. Production on the next “Mission: Impossible” movie, also set for release next year, was halted in Italy.

Disney pushed back three releases on Thursday to yet-to-be-announced dates: the live-action “Mulan” remake, the Searchlight horror movie “Antlers,” and the 20th Century X-Men spin-off “New Mutants.”

Disney’s next MCU movie is “Black Widow” in May and Disney has yet to announce whether its release date will stick.

