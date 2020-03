Microsoft's new coronavirus map lets you track the number of COVID-19 cases in countries around the world and every US state

Bing

Microsoft Bing recently released an interactive map that allows users to see the number of coronavirus cases worldwide, by country, and by state.

The map provides related articles for each region, but The Verge said they’re not always relevant or timely.

Google is also developing tools to provide information about the coronavirus outbreak but was blindsided by President Donald Trump’s announcement of the technology last week, the news website Axios reported on Sunday.

A map created by Microsoft’s Bing team gives people an easy way to observe the spread of COVID-19, The Verge reported on Monday.

The interactive map gives up-to-date information about confirmed cases worldwide and breaks down the number of active, recovered, and fatal cases by country and by US state.

You can click on any country or state to find related articles for that region. However, it might be best not to use it for discovering news articles – The Verge found that some of the articles were irrelevant or outdated.

But the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases appears to be updated regularly; the tool draws data from sources including the World Health Organisation, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and the US CDC.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the tech-company-created website that President Donald Trump talked about late last week.Google is also working on tools to provide information about the virus outbreak.

Google was caught off guard when Trump announced that the government would collaborate with the company to make tools like a website to help with COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment, the news website Axios reported on Sunday. Google’s tools will be less ambitious than Trump’s description, according to Axios.

Here’s how to use Microsoft’s new interactive coronavirus map.

Microsoft’s interactive map provides information about coronavirus cases in every country.

Bing

Clicking on a country breaks down the number of cases there.

Bing

The map provides the number of active, recovered, and fatal cases for every spot on the map.

Bing

You can also click on any country for a list of related articles about that region (though keep in mind they might be outdated, as The Verge noted).

Bing

The map also includes a case breakdown for every US state.

Bing

That includes the total number of active, recovered, and fatal cases.

Bing



Explore the map for yourself ยป



