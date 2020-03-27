IBM's Watson and The Weather Channel's new county-by-county interactive map of COVID-19 cases is one of the first of its kind

IBM/The Weather Channel

IBM and its subsidiary, The Weather Channel, have rolled out new tools that track the spread of COVID-19.

The maps runs on IBM’s Watson, combining data from the World Health Organisation with reported data at the state and county level to show a detailed breakdown of coronavirus cases across the US.

People can use the map to select one county or multiple counties and view how the number of cases has changed over time.

A new coronavirus tracking map from IBM and its subsidiary, The Weather Channel, lets people see how the number of COVID-19 cases has changed over time in their county and the surrounding area. It’s one of the first interactive maps showing county-by-county information.

In recent weeks, other maps using data from the World Health Organisation and Johns Hopkins University have showed the number of cases in every nation and state.

The new map from IBM combines that data with state and county data to show a detailed breakdown of how COVID-19 is spreading across the US. People can use the map to select one county, or a range of counties, and see the number of confirmed cases and how they have changed over time. While the IBM map is geared towards the data savvy, the same information is also published in a slightly more user-friendly dashboard on The Weather Channel’s site.

The maps run on IBM’s Watson and Cognos Analytics tools, according to TechCrunch. They also includes dashboards that show the speed of coronavirus’ spread across the US over time.

The Weather Channel plans to roll out a version of the map on its app. You can find IBM map online here, and the Weather Channel version online here.

