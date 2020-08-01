More than three-quarters of Americans blame China for the spread of the coronavirus around the world, survey finds

Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Graffiti of President Donald Trump and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping wearing face masks at Mauer Park in Berlin, Germany, on April 27, 2020.

More than three-quarters of Americans believe that China is responsible for the global spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a new survey.

Another 77% said that they had little confidence that President Xi Jinping would “do the right thing” when it came to world affairs.

The poll comes amid rising tension between China and the US after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the country’s Communist Party “the central threat of our times.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

More than three-quarters of Americans are holding China responsible for the global spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a new survey.

The survey, published by the Pew Research Centre on Thursday, found that 78% of Americans placed “a great deal” or “fair amount” of blame on China for the virus’ spread.

Another 73% said they now have an unfavourable view of the country – a figure that rose by 26 percentage points in the last two years, according to the New York Post.

The poll was conducted between June 16 and July 14 and surveyed 1,003 American citizens who were of voting age. It had a margin of error of 3.7%.

The coronavirus originated in a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this year and has since spread to 213 countries and territories around the world, according to Worldometers.

Respondents of the poll were also asked to share their opinion on China’s President Xi Jinping, of which 77% said that they had little confidence that the Party’s leader would “do the right thing” when it came to world affairs.

The poll comes amid heightened tension between Washington and Beijing.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China’s Communist Party “the central threat of our times” following a tit-for-tat between the two countries regarding recent consulate closures, according to Al Jazeera.

Last month, Pompeo also called reports that China was using forced abortion and sterilization against Uighur Muslims in the country “shocking” and “disturbing,” Reuters reported.

This view was also reciprocated in the poll, with 73% of the participants stating that “the US should try to promote human rights in China, even if it harms economic relations.” The poll did not specifically reference the treatment of Uighurs.

It is estimated that more than 1 million members of the minority ethnic group in the country are being held against their will in Chinese concentration camps, The Washington Post reported.

At the time of writing, more than 17 million people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 674,000 have died, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins University.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.