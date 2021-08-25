The federal government is urging states to stick to the COVID-19 plan, after Scott Morrison said interstate travel could return by Christmas

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has launched a new public plea for states and territories to uphold the road map out of COVID-19 lockdowns.

State and territory leaders have expressed their reservations to the plan, which could see limited financial support for locked-down regions once vaccine thresholds are met.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also tried to sweeten the deal, saying the plan could see interstate travel return by Christmas.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has launched a new public appeal for the states to uphold a four-step plan out of COVID-19 lockdowns, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said interstate travel could return by Christmas if vaccination targets are met.

In early August, National Cabinet agreed to a plan, based on Doherty Institute modeling, which calls for restrictions to be limited once certain vaccination targets are met.

The plan also looks past ‘COVID-zero’ settings as a goal, under the assumption the public health system will manage COVID-19 infections within a highly vaccinated population.

But that roadmap has been challenged by WA Premier Mark McGowan, who has flagged his state will consider strident COVID-19 suppression measures, including lockdowns, regardless of national vaccine levels.

The federal government has also flagged that jurisdictions which continue with lockdown measures when those vaccine thresholds are met may face reduced Commonwealth financial support.

Limiting support measures to locked-down regions would be “electoral suicide”, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said Sunday.

“Does anyone seriously think that they are just going to abandon parts of Australia that are experiencing Covid outbreaks?” Barr added.

In a media blitz spanning print, television, and radio, Frydenberg on Wednesday said it was in the nation’s best interest for lockdown measures, border closures, and other restrictions to be wound down as vaccination rates climb.

“In getting the jab, millions of Australians are holding up their end of the bargain, now premiers and chief ministers must hold up theirs,” Frydenberg wrote in the Herald Sun.

“If we don’t open up as planned and agreed, the economic scarring will be severe,” the Treasurer added.

“Small businesses will close. Jobs will be lost. The mental health of Australians will suffer. We owe it to every small business owner to ensure costly lockdowns do not last a single day longer than necessary.”

On Tuesday, Morrison suggested adherence to the plan would see interstate travel become feasible by Christmas, suggesting some reprieve for Australia’s hard-hit tourism and travel sectors.

“The local dive boat operator should be watching the weather channel, not the Premier’s daily press conference to find out when and how they can reope,” Frydenberg wrote in the Herald Sun.

Speaking to Channel 7’s “Sunrise”, Frydenberg also refuted the idea the federal government will enact “sanctions” against states and territories which mandate lockdowns when the National Cabinet plan calls for limited public health interventions.

“I wouldn’t use that term sanctions,” Frydenberg said, “but what I would say is that I’ve made it very clear that there should be no expectation on behalf of the premiers and the chief ministers that our emergency economic support will continue at the scale that it is currently when we reach the 70% to 80% targets.

“That’s the plan they have agreed to.”

As the states and Canberra tussle over the plan, a new survey suggests the majority of voters support the road map.

According to a Resolve Strategic survey for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, 62% support the plan, with 24% saying states and territories should be allowed to act as they see fit.