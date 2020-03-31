LIVE UPDATES: Mayors are pleading with their Republican governors to shut down states over the coronavirus

Associated Press In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters conduct disinfection on the platform of Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 24, 2020. Chinese authorities said Tuesday they will end a two-month lockdown of most of coronavirus-hit Hubei province at midnight, though the provincial capital will remain closed til April 8, as domestic cases of the virus continue to subside.(Zhao Jun/Xinhua via AP)

We’ll keep this page updated with the biggest coronavirus headlines of the day. Check back for updates.

Here’s the latest:

Mayors are pleading with their Republican governors to follow the science and shut down states over the coronavirus.

Associated Press/Evan Vucci President Donald Trump talks with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, and Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, after arriving at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Houston.

Mayors across the country are on the frontlines of fighting the spread of the coronavirus in vulnerable urban areas.

But the governors of several large red states, including Arizona, Texas, and Florida, are largely leaving local officials to fight their own battles or usurping local authority.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told Insider that Gov. Doug Ducey has largely stripped her power to respond to the crisis. The governor finally issued a “stay at home” order after Gallego and eight other Arizona mayors signed a letter demanding he do so.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Texas has to work together to keep people home and slow the spread. He called Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s comments that older Americans would gladly sacrifice their lives to reopen the economy more quickly “a false choice.”

At the same time, several other red-state governors, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, have pushed back on the president’s downplaying of the crisis and acted quickly to crackdown on the virus’ spread.



Read more



National Guard soldier dies after testing positive for coronavirus and being hospitalized.

Reuters/Andrew Kelly A member the New York Army and Air National Guard wears a face mask while carrying paper towels to sanitize and disinfect the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue in New York, March 23, 2020.

A National Guard soldier from New Jersey died on Saturday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The death marked the first time a US service member died from the disease. It was not immediately clear if the service member had a preexisting medical condition.



Read more



Wuhan’s death toll could be astronomically higher than the Chinese government has reported, some residents say

Associated Press Firefighters conduct disinfection on the platform of Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province.

Officials in Wuhan, China, report that 2,535 people in the city have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

But some residents contest the official death toll, citing an increase in the shipment of urns to the city’s eight funeral homes.

“The incinerators have been working round the clock,” one resident told Radio Free Asia.

COVID-19 first emerged in Wuhan at the end of last year. Lockdown restrictions in place since January 23 have begun to lift, and residents are starting to return to their normal lives.



Read more



Japan is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases after not implementing nationwide containment measures

Jae C. Hong/AP Photo Commuters wearing masks stand in a packed train at the Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, Monday, March 2, 2020.

Japan once appeared to be avoiding a full-blown epidemic, but the country has recently seen a large increase in coronavirus cases.

Former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama said the Japanese government failed to adequately address the viral outbreak, putting the now-cancelled 2020 Olympics above the health of citizens.

In Tokyo, two viral clusters were discovered Sunday. They could be a sign that the outbreak will soon worsen.



Read more



Dow climbs 691 points as healthcare firms make progress toward coronavirus treatment

Brendan McDermid/Reuters Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 29, 2019.

US stocks rose on Monday as investors digested a slew of updates about the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare stocks led gains, rallying on developments in rapid testing and a potential coronavirus vaccine.

President Donald Trump on Sunday extended federal social-distancing guidelines to April 30, abandoning hopes that the US economy could reopen by Easter.

Confirmed global cases of COVID-19 have surged past 735,000, and the death toll continues to rise.



Read more



Wisconsin officials are moving full-speed-ahead with the state’s April 7 presidential primary despite rising coronavirus cases

Reuters Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Wisconsin officials are moving forward with holding the planned April 7 presidential primary election as reported cases of COVID-19 drastically increase in the state.

Nine other states set to hold primary elections in March and April have now moved to postpone their elections until May or June, including Ohio, Georgia, and New York.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers called on the Wisconsin state legislature to approve a plan to send every Wisconsin registered voter an absentee ballot and have the option of voting safely from home.

But Republican leaders in Wisconsin’s GOP-controlled state legislature immediately shot down the idea as nearly impossible to execute on such a short timeline.



Read more



NY Gov. Cuomo: Playing politics like Trump during the coronavirus crisis is ‘anti-American’

Carlo Allegri/Reuters NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo declined to retaliate to President Donald Trump’s latest jabs on Monday.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for unity in his Monday press briefing after President Donald Trump went after him earlier in the morning in a phone interview on “Fox & Friends.”

Weighing in on Cuomo’s boosted approval rating – 87%, according to a new Siena poll – Trump said, “one of the reasons he’s successful is because we’ve helped make him successful.”

On Sunday, Trump also accused New York hospitals of hoarding ventilators and other medical equipment.

“I’m not going to engage in politics, not because I’m unwilling to tangle, but because I think it’s inappropriate, and I think it’s counter-productive, and I think it’s anti-American,” Cuomo said when asked about Trump’s comments.

“Forget the politics,” Cuomo said. “We have a national crisis. We are at war. There is no politics. There is red, white, and blue.”

Trump and Cuomo have clashed over the federal government’s inability to get the New York up to 30,000 ventilators – and more broadly over the severity of the pandemic – with Trump more impatient to end social distancing and “re-open the economy.”



Read more



The 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort has arrived in New York to support the city in its fight against the coronavirus

Mike Segar/Reuters USNS Comfort in New York.

US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort docked on Pier 90 in Manhattan on the morning of March 30 to alleviate the burden that New York City hospitals have been facing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ship houses 1,000 hospital beds, 12 operating rooms, 80 intensive care units, a pharmacy, and a medical laboratory, to name a few features.

No coronavirus-positive patients will be treated on the ship.

Its sister ship – the USNS Mercy – docked in Los Angeles on March 27.



Read more



Maryland’s Republican governor issues stay-at-home order to fight the coronavirus

Maryland is now under a stay-at-home order after the state saw a rapid escalation in COVID-19 cases.

The order takes effect at 8 p.m. on Monday night.

People are only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, such as obtaining food, medicine, or going to work if the job is considered essential.

Violators would be guilty of a misdemeanour, Hogan said, and could face imprisonment or a fine.

“This is a deadly public health crisis,” Hogan said. “We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home. We are directing them to do so.”



Read more



Men are dying from the coronavirus at higher rates than women around the world. Here are scientists’ best ideas as to why.

Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters Relatives of a person who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrive at a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy March 16, 2020

More men were dying of the coronavirus than women, according to data from China, South Korea, and Italy.

Scientists have a few ideas about why that is – some are behavioural, such as that men have higher rates of smoking and worse hygiene on average than women.

Many men also have higher rates of underlying preexisting conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. These make patients who contract the coronavirus more vulnerable.



Read more



After more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths — the worst in the world — there are signs that Italy’s lockdown is beginning to work after 3 weeks

Laura Lezza/Getty Images A worker sanitizes the Piazza dei Miracoli near to the Tower of Pisa in Pisa, Italy, on March 17 2020.

Italy is showing very early signs that it may be turning a corner with the coronavirus as the number of new deaths and cases lessening, according to multiple reports.

The country’s three week-long strict lockdown is due to be lifted on Friday, reported Deutsche Welle (DW). But officials say it is likely to be extended.

The positive figures are a sign that those under lockdown “save lives” by staying home, said government health adviser Luca Richeldi on Sunday. He argued that it was a reason to be “even stricter.”

Italy is one of the world’s worst-affected countries, with one third of all reported coronavirus deaths happening there. The death toll is currently at 10,779.



Read more



This map shows where cases are concentrated in the US.

A global map shows the distribution of cases worldwide.

See how cases and deaths worldwide have risen over time since the outbreak began.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.