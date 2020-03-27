Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to lose a combined $83 million due to huge coronavirus wage cuts

Getty/Tim Clayton/Jean Catuffe Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are reportedly set to take huge wage cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Forbes, FC Barcelona is planning to cut its player’s wages by 70%, whilst Juventus is planning a 30% cut.

The cuts mean Messi’s annual pre-tax salary could fall from $US90 million to $US27 million and Ronaldo’s from $US66 million to $US46 million.

Even if the pay cuts go ahead however, the pair would still be two of the three highest paid soccer in the world due to their numerous endorsement deals, says Forbes.

Soccer in both Spain and Italy has been suspended indefinitely due to the virus that has killed nearly 25,000 people across the globe.

FC Barcelona is in talks to cut its player’s wages by as much as 70% to control the economic fallout, according to Forbes, which would see Messi’s annual pre-tax pay packet fall from $US90 million to $US27 million.

It is unclear if Messi will take a full 70% pay cut, but Forbes reports that Messi’s wages could be reduced by some $US50 million, a cut of around 55% from his current pay packet.

Ronaldo’s reported pay cut, while less drastic, could still see the Portuguese star lose $US20 million in wages, with Juventus preparing to cut its players salaries by 30%, according to Forbes.

The 34-year-old currently earns $US66 million annually before tax.

Even if the pay cuts go ahead as reported however, Messi and Ronaldo would still be two of the three highest paid soccer players in the world due to their numerous endorsement deals.

Messi currently has mega money deals with both Adidas and Pepsi which would help maintain his yearly earnings at around $US78 million, whilst Ronaldo’s deals with Nike and EA will keep his income at $US91 million, says Forbes.

Earlier this week, France Football named the pair the best paid players in world football, each taking home in excess of $US100 million in earnings in 2019.

