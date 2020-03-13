Here are the companies laying off employees as they deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

Reuters FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air plane is refueled at Oslo Gardermoen airport

Companies around the world are laying off workers as demand in industries from travel to events decline sharply because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Norwegian said on Thursday it would temporarily lay off up to 50% of its workforce across all departments.

After cancelling its annual event, South by Southwest is laying off a third of its workforce.

Here’s a list of companies laying off employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As travellers and event-goers stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, companies are taking a hit and some are laying off employees.

From airlines like Norwegian to events like South by Southwest, workers around the world are feeling the impact of the coronavirus.

Here’s a list of companies laying off employees due to the pandemic.

Work at a company that cited the coronavirus as a resaon for layoffs? Contact the reporter of this piece, Bryan Pietsch, at [email protected]

Norwegian

Reuters Passengers board a Norwegian Air plane in Kirkenes, Norway

Norwegian said it would lay off up to 50% of its employees across all departments because of a decline in flights.

The company said that because of the pandemic and President Trump’s restrictions on some travel from Europe for 30 days, it would ground 40% of its long-haul fleet, and cancel up to 25% of short-haul flights through the end of May.

Norwegian is consulting with unions and will contact impacted departments and employees.

South by Southwest

An event flag for SXSW blows in the wind after the music and tech festival was cancelled over growing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak in Austin, Texas, U.S. March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

South by Southwest cancelled its annual event in Austin, Texas because of the coronavirus, and said that because of the cancellation it would lay off about a third of its full-time employees, as first reported by Wall Street Journal reporter Elizabeth Findell and confirmed by a spokesperson to Business Insider.

“Due to the City of Austin’s unprecedented and unexpected cancellation of the SXSW 2020 events in March, SXSW has been rigorously reviewing our operations, and we are in the unimaginable position of reducing our workforce. Today we said goodbye to approximately one-third of our full-time staff,” the spokesperson said.

South by Southwest has around 175 full-time employees who work on the event year-round, the Wall Street Journal reported, so the move will cut jobs for around 58 people.

Port of Los Angeles

At the Port of Los Angeles, the busiest shipping port in the country, 145 drivers were laid off and other employees were sent home with no pay, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Workers told The Washington Post that the port has become a “ghost town” since ships from China stopped arriving, and that the port is more empty than it was during the Great Recession.

Christie Lites stage-lighting

Christie Lites, a stage-lighting company that services events across North America, laid off more than 100 of its 500 workers, according to The Washington Post.

The company’s CEO, Huntly Christie, told The Washington Post that the company will likely lay off 150 more employees, as event companies around the world are grappling with cancellations and declining attendance.

China Visa Service Centre

Shutterstock

The Washington Post also reported that the China Visa Service Centre in Los Angeles let go of around 20 employees.

The centre had previously processed visas for Americans travelling to China at a rate of 400 visas per month, but only 22 processed in February, according to a former employee quoted in the report.

Work at a company that cited the coronavirus as a resaon for layoffs? Contact the reporter of this piece, Bryan Pietsch, at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.