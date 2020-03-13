Thousands of people are visiting this website that tracks everything cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak — and its creator says he built the whole site in about 15 minutes

A website called isitcanceledyet.com has emerged has a one-stop resource for many to stay updated on the latest events and large gatherings that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The website’s creator, The Verge’s Executive Editor TC Sottek, told Business Insider it took him only 15 minutes to create the site, but it’s since accrued around a million page views in just 8 days online.

Sottek says while the site is not meant to be a definitive list for cancelled events, it can be a resource to “give some useful information while lifting people’s spirits.”

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, the list of cancelled events is growing. One website has emerged as a one-stop-shop for people to find the latest updates on how the coronavirus has drastically is increasingly interrupting daily life.

The website, isitcanceledyet.com, offers a basic comprehensive list of cancellations hitting sports leagues, music festivals, major conferences, and college campuses. It also answers questions about the status of less tangible occurrences and interactions – including free Costco samples and a grandpa named Loren’s 92nd birthday party.

The site is a product of TC Sottek, an executive editor at tech publication The Verge. Sottek told Business Insider that since he set the website live on March 3, isitcanceledyet.com has accrued around a million views from internet users curious to see which major events are still ongoing.

More than 125,000 people worldwide have now tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, which the World Health Organisation officially declared a pandemic on Wednesday. Its massive spread has led huge chunks to daily life to be cancelled and moved online as the world increasingly takes precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, which has resulted in nearly 5,000 deaths.

In the face of the serious implications associated with the spread of the coronavirus, isitcanceledyet.com is designed as a sort of reprieve from the deluge of headlines and information, Sottek told Business Insider.

“The news is scary and confusing, and my goal now is to give some useful information while lifting people’s spirits,” Sottek said. “Most of the feedback though has been people finding a little joy scrolling down the page and seeing little jokes.”

What started as a “fun little side project” has turned into a website attracting thousands of users, who have inundated Sottek with hundreds of emails and Twitter messages, he told Business Insider. The website took Sottek only 15 minutes to create, but Sottek says he now spends an hour a day looking around for new cancellations and updating the site’s entries.

Sottek is quick to warn users that this isn’t a definitive resource for coronavirus information. It is the only website, though, where you will be able to find the latest updates on the status of – among other things – fist bumps, hugs, and the apocalypse.

“This is a hobby,” Sottek told Business Insider. “The global situation in the past couple of days has accelerated so quickly that it’s not even possible for me to make it comprehensive, even if I had a team of contributors, which I do not have time to manage or vet.”

