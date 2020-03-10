From silencing medics to banning 'rumours': Here's why Iran is struggling to contain its coronavirus outbreak

Getty Images An Iranian man wearing a mask walks past a mural displaying his national flag in Tehran on March 4, 2020.

Iran currently has the third-highest number of recorded coronavirus cases in the world outside of China.

The government has been accused of downplaying the severity of the epidemic and not revealing the true extent of the crisis, as officials fear the number of infections is much higher than the official count.

Popular mosques aren’t heeding the government’s advice to shut down, while several senior members of the Iranian government have also fallen ill.

With more than 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, Iran is currently the third most-affected country in the world outside mainland China.

The government has shut down all of the country’s schools and universities, and is disinfecting crowded spots daily.

But this isn’t enough: Medical staff have reported being silenced, while experts warn that the number of infected patients could be much higher than the official count.

Scroll down to learn more.

Three weeks ago, Iranian officials confidently said that the epidemic would not be a problem in their country. They even bragged about exporting face masks to their Chinese trading partners.

Getty Images A Council of Ministers meeting in Tehran, Iran, on February 19, 2020.

Source: The New York Times

That’s far from what the country looks like now.

Reuters Workers in protective suits spray disinfectants near the gate of Shalamcha Border Crossing between Iraq and Iran on March 8, 2020.

With more than 7,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, Iran is currently the fourth most-affected country in the world, falling behind China, South Korea, and Italy.

Getty Images Iranians wear protective masks in the capital Tehran on March 4, 2020.

Source: John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre

Life in Iran has now come to a standstill. All of the country’s schools and universities have closed down since February 23, alongside some cinemas and cultural centres.

Source: Business Insider

Public places including buses, subways, and taxi stations are being disinfected on a daily basis.

Reuters A medic spraying disinfectant liquid to sanitize a taxi station in Tehran on March 5, 2020.

Source: Business Insider

Water consumption has reached the same level normally recorded in July — when people need more water due to the summer — because they are washing their hands so much more often.

Getty Images An Iranian man uses small sticks to push the elevator button at an office building in Tehran on March 4, 2020.

Source: The Guardian

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has also been pictured wearing disposable gloves during a speech — an apparent health measure that he hadn’t appeared to take before.

Iranian Supreme Leader Press Office/Getty Images Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei makes a speech on the coronavirus outbreak in Tehran on March 3, 2020.

And the streets of Tehran, the country’s capital, have been deserted as worries residents choose to stay home.

Getty Images An Iranian woman wears a protective mask in Tehran on March 4, 2020.

Tehran’s traffic police said Sunday marked the least crowded day since 2008, journalist Abas Aslani tweeted.

Neighbouring countries like Turkey and Pakistan have also closed their borders with Iran. Iraq has also imposed an entry ban on any incoming Iranians.

Reuters A member of Iraqi Border Guards is seen at the gate of Shalamcha Border Crossing between Iraq and Iran on March 8, 2020.

Sources: The Guardian,Wall Street Journal

But these measures don’t seem to be enough. Iran’s government has been accused of downplaying the severity of the epidemic and concealing important information that could have prevented further spread.

Getty Images Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at a cabinet meeting in Tehran on March 4, 2020.

Source: The Atlantic

Overwhelmed medical staff have said they are being threatened with interrogation if they provide any information about patients, shortages, or fatalities to the media.

Getty Images Health officers caring for a coronavirus patient at a hospital in Tehran on March 2, 2020.

Source: The New York Times

The country’s parliament also said it would sentence anyone found “spreading rumours” about the outbreak to flogging and up to three years in prison. These “rumours” have largely encompassed any information about the virus, rather than outright falsities.

Reuters

Two worshippers at the Masumeh shrine in the holy city of Qom were arrested after they were filmed licking and kissing the shrine while saying: “I’m not scared of coronavirus.”

Source: National Review, BBC

Meanwhile, Iran’s top prosecutor general warned that hoarding face masks or other necessary equipment could end in the death penalty.

Getty Images Employees produce medical masks at Madaran Medical Manufacturing Company in Robat Karim district of Tehran on March 4, 2020.

Authorities have said that wearing face masks doesn’t necessarily help the average person prevent the coronavirus – hand-washing and avoiding close contact with potential carriers of the virus are more helpful.

Healthcare providers and anyone who could be infected should wear them, however.

Medical experts have warned that the number of infected individuals in the country is much higher than what is being reported by officials.

Reuters Medics prepare disinfectant liquid to sanitize public places in Tehran on March 5, 2020.

Source: The New York Times,The Atlantic

A general surgeon in Isfahan warned as many as 12,000 probably had the virus and did not know it.

Getty Images An Iranian man sprays alcohol people’s hands outside an office building in Tehran on March 4, 2020.

Source: The Guardian

Meanwhile, public services are overwhelmed. A local politician for Rasht, a province northwest of Tehran, said hospitals were full, authorities were lying, and that the death toll was “a joke,” as The Guardian put it.

Getty Images Ambulance staff wearing protective masks and suits bring a patient to a hospital in Tehran on March 2, 2020.

Source: The Guardian

Authorities have also been slammed for not closing down the holy city of Qom, the site of the first outbreak and where millions visit every year. Despite advice from the Ministry of Health, mosques and shrines are still holding mass services for pilgrims.

Getty Images Officials carry out disinfection works at Fatima Masumeh Shrine in Qom on February 25, 2020.

Source: The New York Times

To make matters worse, more than 20 senior officials in Iran’s parliament have also been infected with the coronavirus. They include Masoumeh Ebtekar, one of the country’s vice presidents…

Getty Images Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar in Tehran in January 2019.

Source: Business Insider

… and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, who was seen looking clearly flustered and unwell at a press conference on February 25.

Twitter/Karim Sadjadpour Iraj Harirchi, left, started sweating during a press conference about the coronavirus in Tehran on February 25, 2020.

Harirchi had previously told citizens that “we will defeat corona,” according to a translation by Aslani.

Deputy Health Minister of #Iran Harirchi who is infected with #CoronaVirus had a joint presser along with spokesman of the government Rabiei yesterday among journalists. A footage published earlier had raised suspicion that he might had been infected with the virus. pic.twitter.com/IWKsga06SC — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) February 25, 2020

Head of Iran’s Disaster Management Organisation, Ismail Najjar, also tested positive for the virus, according to state news agency Isna.

Source: Business Insider

Some senior officials, including a member of the Supreme Leader’s senior advisory council, have also died of the virus.

Islamic Parliament of Iran Mohammad Mirmohammadi, the top aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader who died of the coronavirus.

Source: Business Insider

The World Health Organisation said that the situation in Iran is “deeply concerning.”

Reuters Iranians wearing protective masks in Tehran on February 29, 2020.

Source: Business Insider

