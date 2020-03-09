Coronavirus-infected Grand Princess cruise ship will dock in Oakland, California Monday

California National Guard via AP The Grand Princess will dock Monday.

The Grand Princess, which has 21 passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus, will dock Monday in Oakland.

The ship is carrying more than 3,500 people and has been in limbo off the coast of California for days.

A plan for how the government will handle the passengers arriving Monday has yet to be announced.

The Grand Princess cruise ship, which is carrying at least 21 passengers who tested positive for COVID-19, will dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, according to KCRA news.

The ship has been circling off the California coast for days and was scheduled to dock in Oakland Sunday.

In a statement to KCRA on Sunday, Princess Cruises said the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention notified the company “that further modifications of the plan are necessary and will impact the arrival of the ship.”

Overall, 46 people on the ship were tested for the novel coronavirus. Of them, 24 people tested negative, and one test was inconclusive, Vice President Mike Pence said in a press conference on Friday.

More than 3,500 people were aboard the ship for a two-week cruise from San Francisco to Hawaii when the trip ground to a halt on Wednesday.

San Francisco health officials said Thursday that dozens of people aboard the cruise had displayed flu-like symptoms, prompting the California Air National Guard to drop off testing kits by helicopter.

This is the second time a Princess cruise ship has been affected by the coronavirus in the last month.The Diamond Princess was held off the coast of Japan for weeks last month amid coronavirus fears. Ultimately, more than 700 people aboard the cruise tested positive for the disease, and at least six have since died.

It is unclear what time Monday the Grand Princess will dock Monday.

When the cruise ship arrives, state and federal officials will coordinate a disembarkation process that could take days, KCRA reported.

When Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos asked Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Sunday what strategy was in place for the thousands of cruise ship passengers arriving in California, he said he didn’t “want to preview the plan right now.”

Pressed on plans to handle 3,500 people on board the Grand Princess Cruise ship where 21 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, Sec. Carson tells @GStephanopoulos he doesn't "want to preview the plan right now." https://t.co/Nnmkn5yDtv pic.twitter.com/oHChuUX1NB — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 8, 2020

President Donald Trump tweeted that his administration has “a perfectly coordinated and fine-tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. (SIC)”

On Friday, Trump said that despite what experts tell him, he wanted to keep passengers and crew on the ship so that coronavirus cases in the US don’t “double.”

“I like the numbers being where they are. I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault,” Trump had said in an interview.

We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend. V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

With the US currently reporting at least 401 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths, several states have declared a state of emergency over the outbreak. As of Friday, the US had tested less than 6,000 residents for the new coronavirus.

