GOLDMAN SACHS: Coronavirus fallout isn't enough to slow global growth in 2020

Getty

Goldman Sachs’ coronavirus base case expects the outbreak’s rate of infection to peak in the first quarter.

The virus’ effect on China’s economy will only drive a “modest hit” to annual global growth of 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points, the bank said.

The estimated hit to GDP would still allow the world economy to accelerate growth in 2020 compared to its pace in 2019, the team of analysts wrote Monday.

Reduced exports to China and weaker spending by Chinese tourists will directly affect Thailand, Taiwan, and Korea in the first quarter, the analysts added.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

Markets tumbled in recent weeks as coronavirus fears spread among traders, but one Wall Street giant expects the outbreak to only slightly slow global growth in 2020.

The virus will drive a “modest hit to annual-average global GDP” of 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a Monday note. The bank’s base case implies China’s “aggressive response” to the outbreak will sharply slow the virus’ rate of infection by the end of the first quarter.

Such a small hit to gross domestic product would still allow the global economy to accelerate growth to 3.25% in 2020, the team led by Jan Hatzius wrote. Global GDP grew 3.1% last year.

China’s economy will face the brunt of the virus’ near-term fallout, with Goldman estimating a 1.6 percentage-point reduction to first-quarter growth. The slowdown will directly spill over into other Asian nations’ first-quarter results, the analysts wrote.

Exports to China and Chinese tourist spending have soared over the last 10 years to make up greater proportions of global GDP. The temporary hit to both growth drivers will be concentrated in Asia, Goldman noted, with Thailand most exposed to lagging tourism and Korea and Taiwan facing the greatest risk from decreased trade.

Goldman Sachs

The bank’s less-optimistic forecast assumes new infections peak in the second quarter of the year and lower global growth by 0.3 percentage points for the full year. A prolonged outbreak would delay the GDP acceleration to 2021 from 2020, the analysts said.

“The coronavirus outbreak does not change our baseline view that underlying global growth has bottomed and the next leg is likely to be higher, driven by a reduced drag from the trade war and the past easing in financial conditions,” the team wrote.

Goldman warned on Friday that the outbreak will also drag on US growth. The bank’s analysts lowered their target first-quarter growth rate to 1.6% from 2%, citing slower-than-expected export activity from the US to China. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that the virus will affect US-to-China exports set forth in January’s phase-one trade deal.

“The export boom from that trade deal will take longer because of the Chinese virus, that is true,” Kudlow said in an interview on Fox Business.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







Experts tell us how coronavirus will weaken China’s position as a global trade partner – and endanger its phase-one deal with the US









Tesla soars another 20% one day after recording its biggest spike since 2013









Here’s the full Goldman Sachs memo announcing the retirement of an exec who was ‘instrumental in building and championing’ innovations including the bank’s risk and trading platform Marquee





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.