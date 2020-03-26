Lifesaving devices for coronavirus patients are 'breaking down,' so the company famous for explaining Apple device repairs is crowdsourcing ways to fix medical ventilators

iFixIt

iFixit is famous for tearing down Apple devices and showing people how to repair them. Now, it’s helping to keep crucial medical equipment operational during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is building a central resource for the maintenance and repair of medical equipment to help technicians fix important machines.

Manuals and repair guides are hard to find for certain machines, which iFixit’s editor-in-chief Kyle Wiens said are seeing accelerated wear and tear due to heavy use.

Wiens is calling on medical professionals to tell iFixit what kind of information would be useful to them, and on the general public to find repair manuals and upload them to the iFixit website.

iFixit, the company famous for consumer electronic teardowns and repair guides, is now helping to keep crucial medical equipment up and running during the coronavirus pandemic, iFixit editor-in-chief Kyle Wiens announced last week.

The website is building a central resource for the maintenance and repair of medical equipment, which Wiens said are at a greater risk of breaking down during the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease.

“Due to heavy use and accelerated wear and tear, these lifesaving machines are breaking down,” Wiens said of medical ventilator devices, which help patients breathe when they’re too weak to do so. The ventilators are particularly important for COVID-19 patients, who can experience breathing difficulties as a symptom of the respiratory illness.

Wiens explained that biomedical technicians – known as “biomeds” – who work on repairing medical equipment are “stretched thin,” and in some cases, resources like repair manuals for these machines are difficult to find. “We’re going to change that. Our biomed technicians’ time is too precious to waste on internet Easter-egg hunts,” Wiens said.

Wiens called on anyone who can help to assist in iFixit’s endeavour: “We need help from fixers everywhere, medical professionals, and biomedical technicians to make sure this is as robust, relevant, and useful as possible.” Medical professionals and others can see what kind of information they can provide to assist in iFixit’s efforts here.

Estimates from medical professionals of what parts can break down on certain machines, for example, is information that would be useful for iFixit include. For the general public, Wiens asked anyone who finds a repair manual for common medical equipment to upload to the iFixit website.

iFixit has done this with medical equipment before, Wiens said, and had even expanded some existing repair manuals with photos for more detailed troubleshooting. He said the equipment the company has been involved with are “all functional right now.”

