Movie-theatre owners are optimistic that the $2 trillion stimulus bill will help their industry as it feels the impact of the coronavirus

The Senate passed a $US2 trillion stimulus bill on Wednesday to aid struggling businesses and boost the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. It awaits passage by the House and President Trump’s signature.

The National Association of Theatre Owners is confident the bill will aid movie theatres, which have closed across the US, leaving thousands of theatre employees out of work.

Included in the bill are provisions such as expanded unemployment benefits and a $US454 billion loan guarantee.

Even movie theatres, which have never faced a nationwide shutdown – even during World War II or after the 9/11 terror attacks – have closed throughout the country. Thousands of theatre employees are out of work.

The National Association of Theatre Owners, which represents 150,000 theatre employees, is optimistic that the stimulus package will aid struggling movie theatres and that they will reopen once coronavirus concerns dissipate.

“With this aid, movie theatres can get through this crisis confident in being able to re-open, knowing their vital, trained workforce is able to weather this pandemic and have jobs waiting for them when it is safe to reopen,” NATO said in a statement.

Included in the bill are provisions that could benefit theatres, including:

A $US454 billion loan guarantee for struggling businesses

Deferral of payroll taxes

Tax credits to keep employees on payroll despite being closed

Expanded unemployment benefits

Theatre employees are already struggling because of the shutdown.

Business Insider spoke to some Alamo Drafthouse Cinema employees who were disappointed in how the company was assisting employees after its locations closed. Employees at franchise locations are encouraged to apply for unemployment, while Alamo has opened a $US2 million relief fund for employees at corporate-based locations.

Hollywood, too, is feeling the effects of the coronavirus. With theatres closed, the box office has halted and productions have temporarily shut down. Studios have delayed movies and released others which were new to theatres early on premium video-on-demand services.

