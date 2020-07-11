The world's largest passenger plane was hollowed out to carry freight in the COVID-19 airlift. Take a look inside the first Airbus A380 cargo plane.

VanderWolf Images / Shutterstock.com A Hi Fly Airbus A380.

The passenger cabin of the massive Airbus A380 operated by Portuguese charter airline Hi Fly has been hollowed out so the jet can carry more medical cargo to assist in humanitarian efforts related to COVID-19.

Hi Fly operates the only secondhand A380 which it uses for recovery, repatriation, and medical supply flights under its wet-lease and charter purview.

The world’s largest passenger jet, the A380 in Hi Fly’s configuration could seat nearly 500 passengers before the conversion with amenities and features held over from its former owner, Singapore Airlines.

Portuguese airline Hi Fly’s largest asset, an Airbus A380, has been taking to the skies over the past few months to fly medical cargo as part of the global COVID-19 airlift.

The only dedicated charter operator of the A380, the world’s largest passenger plane complete with four engines and two full levels, Hi Fly is able to airlift over 400 people at a time making it invaluable during evacuation or repatriation scenarios.

The airline’s past exploits with the A380 include assisting in the repatriation of British citizens when Thomas Cook Airlines collapsed leaving thousands trapped overseas and subbing in for Norwegian Long Haul’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the New York-London route.

While participating early in the pandemic flying a handful of evacuation flights from China, the A380 was briefly grounded before the outbreaks in Europe and North America for maintenance in Beja, Portugal. The aircraft is now back in action and completed a four-day trip literally around the world flying medical supplies in May.

Now, the airline reports that the jet is being hollowed out to make room for more cargo as the pandemic continues globally, making it the first cargo-configured Airbus A380.

Take a look inside the massive passenger-turned-cargo jet.

Hi Fly became the first secondhand operator of an A380, taking delivery of the superjumbo in 2018 after Singapore Airlines opted not to continue with the plane.

Reuters A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 aircraft.

Instead of the standard white Hi Fly uses for its aircraft, the charter carrier opted to paint its new A380 in a special under-the-sea livery to spread a call to action: “save the coral reefs.”

VanderWolf Images / Shutterstock.com A Hi Fly Airbus A380.

When the A380 joined the fleet, it replaced Hi Fly’s Airbus A340 for the largest of the airline’s planes. While the A380 was in maintenance, the A340 was used to fly from Lisbon, Portugal to Shanghai, China to pick up medical supplies and personal protective equipment, Hi Fly told Business Insider.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty A Hi Fly Airbus A340-300.

Before it was grounded for maintenance, the French government chartered the A380 twice to fly to deliver medical equipment to China and evacuate citizens from Wuhan, ground zero for the novel coronavirus.

REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

As the world’s largest passenger jet, the A380 is ideal for evacuation or repatriation flights as it has 471 seats across three cabins: economy, business, and first.

HiFly Inside a Hi Fly Airbus A380.

The lower level of the A380 holds the majority of the seats, with the economy class configured in a standard 3-4-3 configuration and a 12-seat first-class section in the first four rows.

HiFly Inside a Hi Fly Airbus A380.

As the aircraft was formerly operated by Singapore Airlines, known for its lavish amenities and onboard product, seats feature in-flight entertainment systems and in-seat power.

HiFly Inside a Hi Fly Airbus A380.

Hi Fly also maintained most of the Singapore Airlines look as seen with the stylish interior. Economy seats can also be found on the upper level, divided between economy and business to maximise capacity, and feature a generous 32 inches of legroom

HiFly Inside a Hi Fly Airbus A380.

First-class and economy class are on the lower level while business class and a small section of economy class can be found on the upper deck, a short trip up the stairs.

HiFly Inside a Hi Fly Airbus A380.

The business class section features 60 seats in a 1-2-1 configuration offering direct aisle access.

HiFly Inside a Hi Fly Airbus A380.

The seats are the same plush seats found on Singapore Airlines and include fully lie-flat capabilities.

HiFly Inside a Hi Fly Airbus A380.

In-flight entertainment is provided via massive screens controllable by touch or remote.

HiFly Inside a Hi Fly Airbus A380.

The seats aren’t ideal for density on repatriation flights but do offer a premium cabin when recovering for an airline.

HiFly Inside a Hi Fly Airbus A380.

The most unique holdover from Singapore Airlines, however, is the opulent first-class section on the lower deck.

HiFly Inside a Hi Fly Airbus A380.

The A380 comes with 12 extravagant first-class suites complete with lie-flat seats and closable doors for privacy.

HiFly Inside a Hi Fly Airbus A380.

The highlight of the cabin is the joinable suites where a double bed can be made, ideal for couples travelling together.

HiFly Inside a Hi Fly Airbus A380.

The A380 isn’t for every mission, as Norwegian Air found when it used the aircraft to cover its New York-London route instead of its usual Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty A Norwegian Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Terminal 1 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport couldn’t handle another A380, as it already sees multiple superjumbos from Lufthansa, Air France, and Korean Air. Delays were averaging four hours during the aircraft’s tenure.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider A Korean Air Airbus A380 at JFK Airport’s Terminal 1.

When it comes to airlifting the greatest number of people home after being stranded, however, there is no better plane in terms of capacity and comfort than the A380. Airport permitting, of course.

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol An Airbus A380 aircraft.

One of its first missions back involved flying from Tianjin, China to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to transport medical supplies to the island nation.

Hi Fly A Hi Fly Airbus A380.

From its base in Beja, the A380 flew east to China and then continued east to the Dominican Republic and eventually back to Portugal, circumnavigating the globe in four days.

Hi Fly A Hi Fly Airbus A380.

The mission began on May 14 and ended on May 18 with nearly 34 hours and 20,000 miles of flying completed during the two-stop trip.

Hi Fly A Hi Fly Airbus A380.

The longest sector was between Tianjin and Santo Domingo, a near-7,500-nautical mile sector that took just over 16 hours to fly.

Hi Fly A Hi Fly Airbus A380.

With the demand for cargo flights rising and not enough planes to carry the loads, Hi Fly decided to make more room for boxes with A380 now joining the growing number of airlines taking the seats out of their passenger planes to fly more freight.

Hi Fly A Hi Fly Airbus A380 cargo conversion.

Boasting the world’s largest passenger cabin, the A380 proved to be a suitable candidate for the conversion.

Hi Fly A Hi Fly Airbus A380 cargo conversion.

Economy class cabins on both floors have been cleared out to store boxes, with nearly 165 cubic meters of additional space available.

Hi Fly A Hi Fly Airbus A380 cargo conversion.

The luxurious business and first class sections have remained intact, likely due to the complexity involved with removing the premium cabin seats.

Hi Fly A Hi Fly Airbus A380 cargo conversion.

This is the first Airbus A380 to receive the cargo modification that’s been widely popular among global airlines as passenger traffic has vanished.

Hi Fly A Hi Fly Airbus A380 cargo conversion.

Germany’s Lufthansa Technik designed the process with Portuguese maintenance provider Mesa executing it, Hi Fly told Business Insider in an email.

Hi Fly A Hi Fly Airbus A380 cargo conversion.

The plans also allow Hi Fly to pack overhead storage compartments with boxes to maximise the load.

Hi Fly A Hi Fly Airbus A380 cargo conversion.

All that new cargo space is in addition to the belly space underneath the aircraft where large pallets can be loaded using machinery.

Hi Fly A Hi Fly Airbus A380 cargo conversion.

The rest of the boxes will need to be loaded and unloaded in the superjumbo jet by hand.

Hi Fly Press Kit A Hi Fly Airbus A380.

