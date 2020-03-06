Before-and-after satellite images show how the coronavirus has emptied global landmarks, from Mecca's Grand Mosque to Tiananmen Square

Maxar Technologies/Reuters The Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on February 14 and February 27, 2020.

The coronavirus epidemic has prompted many people to avoid busy places and halt their travel plans.

Popular tourist landmarks like the Piazza del Duomo in Milan and holy sites in Saudi Arabia and Iran have emptied out, as can be seen in new satellite photos from space technology company Maxar.

Take a look at some before-and-after aerial images, taken around the world, to see just how much the epidemic has affected the landmarks.

Tourist landmarks around the world are being emptied out as people avoid busy places and halt travel plans over fears of catching the coronavirus.

A series of before-and-after satellite images are now illustrating just how much foot traffic has fallen in many popular sites, from Milan’s Piazza del Duomo to Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque.

The aerial pictures, taken by the space technology firm Maxar, were taken either a year apart or, in some instances, just days apart.

The virus has spread to at least 88 countries around the world.More than 98,000 people have been infected, with most of them in Asia.

Scroll down to see the photos:

The major city of Wuhan, China — the epicentre of the outbreak — has been worst affected by the virus. This October 2019 picture of a toll plaza in the city shows cars lining up.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters

The outbreak has put the daily lives of millions of people on pause. Now, the same toll plaza in Wuhan is looking completely deserted in late February 2020.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters Aerial footage of the toll plaza taken on February 25, 2020.

As multiple international airlines started cancelling their flights to China, Wuhan airport was especially impacted. Here is what it looked like last October…

Maxar Technologies/Reuters

… compared to what it looked like on February 25 this year — very empty and with no aeroplanes in sight.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters

Another airport impacted by the epidemic is the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, Iran — one of the worst-hit countries outside China. Here’s the airport on January 11, 2020.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters

The airport looks significantly emptier now, as the country urges Iranians to limit their travel in an effort to stop the virus from spreading further.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters The airport on February 29, 2020.

Source: BBC

Back in China, one of its most iconic historical landmarks, Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, is usually always filled with people. This picture was taken in February last year.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters Tiananmen Square on February 21, 2019.

Almost exactly a year later, the square and its surrounding roads look much more deserted.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters Tiananmen Square on February 11, 2020.

Another landmark heavily affected by coronavirus fears is the Grand Mosque, or Masjid al-Haram, in Mecca — one of the centres of Muslims’ annual pilgrimage. This photo shows a large crowd surrounding the mosque’s Kaaba on February 14 this year.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters

This photo — taken just 18 days later — shows the area looking visibly emptier, with much smaller crowds. Saudi authorities closed down the Kaaba and the Great Mosque in Mecca on February 27.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters Aerial image of the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on March 3, 2020.

Saudi authorities also restricted tourist visas for those travelling to Mecca on pilgrimage on February 27. They reopened the mosque on Friday.

Another holy site in Iran — the Hazrat Masumeh Shrine in Qom city — is undergoing a similar transformation. This picture of the holy site, popular among tourists and pilgrims, was taken last September.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters

Here it is looking far less crowded on March 1. Though the authorities have not shut down the site, ministers have asked people not to travel to Qom.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters

Source: BBC

Theme parks have also borne the brunt of the virus. The top-left corner of this photo, taken February 1 this year, shows crowds gathering near Tokyo Disneyland’s Space Mountain ride.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters

This photo, taken exactly one month later, shows those crowds completely gone. The theme park shut over coronavirus fears on February 28.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters

Authorities say the Tokyo Disneyland will shut until at least March 15.

Source: Fortune

Sites in Italy are also seeing massive downturns in foot traffic. This photo, taken January 22 this year, shows Milan’s Piazza del Duomo, which sees more than five million visitors a year.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters

Source: Culture Trip

The famous tourist cite looks significantly void of people now, as can be seen in this aerial photo taken this week.

Maxar Technologies/Reuters This satellite image of Piazza del Duomo was taken March 4, 2020.

Italy is the worst-affected country in Europe, with more than 3,800 cases recorded as of Friday. Authorities have locked down multiple towns and cancelled major public events.

