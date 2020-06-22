Germany's coronavirus infection rate has surged after 1,300 workers in a meat factory tested positive for COVID-19

Germany’s coronavirus reproduction rate surged to 2.88 on Sunday, prompting fears of a new outbreak and return to lockdown.

Germany’s coronavirus reproduction rate has surged to well above the level needed to contain the outbreak, prompting fears of a second wave of infections in the country.

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute, which measures the country’s so-called R rate, said the figure had risen to 2.88 from 1.79 a day earlier.

The workers, who are mostly Bulgarian and Romanian, live in cramped company-supplied accommodation and have now been placed into quarantine, according to German-language newspaper Die Welle.

The shift has prompted fears in Germany of a new outbreak of the virus and a return to lockdown. Schools and daycare centres in the affected area have already been closed as a precautionary measure.

The R rate in Germany was 1.06 on Friday, meaning the rise occurred rapidly. The calculations are based on a four-day average of new cases. The seven-day R value, which tends to vary less dramatically, was 2.03, still over twice the rate needed to contain the virus.

However, the number of daily deaths continues to decline in Germany. 14 deaths were recorded in the country on June 19, compared to 333 at its peak in April.

