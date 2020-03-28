Amazon, Apple, and others are making shows, books, and sporting everts free to access online for users staying home during the coronavirus pandemic

David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images A view of the empty AmericanAirlines Arena before the start of an NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets on March 11, 2020 in Miami. The NBA suspended its season after some players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Companies like Amazon and Apple, and organisations including the NBA and NFL, are giving away free content while people are stuck at home.

A third of Americans are now under some kind of shelter in place order due to the coronavirus.

People who’ve been told to stay home and shelter in place are supposed to avoid leaving home except for essential purposes or work in a few specific sectors.

While stuck at home, people are finding ways to stay entertained, from renting newly released movies to Zoom parties.

Luckily, several companies and organisations have made extra content available for free to help fill all that time at home.

The US has become the third hardest-hit country by COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, after China and Italy. As of March 26, it has more than 76,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,000 deaths. Now, one in three Americans is under a stay at home order.

Here’s where to find free content while sheltering at home.

1. Amazon is offering more than 40 free children’s TV shows through Prime Video for free to anyone with a free account, including “Mr. Roger’s Neighbourhood,” “Arthur,” and “Reading Rainbow.”

PBS Kids/YouTube Daniel Tiger on Amazon Prime.

2. IMDb TV, which Amazon owns, added some family movies that can be viewed for free, including “Shrek Forever After” and “The Muppets Take Manhattan.”

DreamWorks



IMDb TV



3. All-in-one streaming service Plex is giving away free live TV streaming for the next three months.



Plex



4. Quibi, short for “Quick bites,” is giving away 90 days of free content. All you have to do is enter your email by the April 6 launch.

Quibi



Quibi



5. Apple Books has a collection of free books in nearly every genre and for all ages, plus a “first in a series” promotion that lets readers get the first book in different series for free.

Apple



Apple Books



6. Sling TV has free, ad-supported content on its website, including “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Illusionist,” and more.



Sling TV



7. The Internet Archive announced the National Emergency Library, which suspends its waitlist on books so students can immediately access materials that they need. The waitlists will remain closed through June, or the end of the US National Emergency, whichever is later.

Internet Archive

8. Walmart-owned service Vudu has a decent collection of ad-supported TV and movies, including “Carol” and shows for kids like “Blue’s Clues” and “Thomas and Friends.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images



Vudu



9. The NBA is offering a free NBA League Pass to fans through April 22, where fans can watch highlights and entire games from the 2019-2020 season, plus an archive of classic games.

NBA League Pass



10. The NFL is also giving away free access to its streaming service, NFL Game Pass, through the end of May. Fans can rewatch games from 2009-2019 through the service.

Associated Press NFC quarterback Drew Brees, of the New Orleans Saints, (9) looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



NFL Game Pass



