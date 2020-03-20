France banned cycling and said people can only jog within 1 mile of their homes, further tightening its coronavirus lockdown

Chris Graythen/Getty Images Christopher Froome of Great Britain rides past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during the Tour de France in July 2017.

France has been under a nationwide lockdown since Tuesday, and the government has been ramping up its restrictions.

On Thursday, the country banned cycling and ruled that people could only exercise within a 1.2-mile radius of their homes.

“There is no question of getting away from home. The rule is containment for everyone,” the Ministry of Sport tweeted Thursday.

Under the French government’s restrictions, people also need a form to leave the house, and face a 135 euro ($US145) fine if they are found without one. Restaurants and bars have been shut.

France, which is currently on lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, on Thursday banned cycling and imposed a 2 km (1.2 mile) limit on how far people can leave home for exercise.

“1km, 2km max… There is no question of getting away from your home. The rule is containment for everyone. Remember, you should only go out for emergencies like shopping or for your health. A little jogging is possible for your wellbeing, but not a 10km!” the Ministry of Sport tweeted.

The ministry made the clarification following a governmental decree on Tuesday that said exercise should be conducted near the home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, The Ministry of Sport said that exercise must be limited to one hour a day for children and 30 minutes for adults.

On Thursday, the French Federation of Cycling told cyclists to stop all activities, following the decree.

“The practice of sports cycling, which is commonly accepted, does not fall under the conditions provided for in the decree and therefore constitutes an offence,” a statement from the federation said. “Any practice of cycling sport, even individual, must therefore be temporarily prohibited.”

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Image Tourists wearing protective face masks walk in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on March 17, 2020, hours before President Emmanuel Macron ordered everyone to stay at home.

The country has been under a strict coronavirus lockdown since Tuesday, with President Emmanuel Macron mentioning six times that the country was “at war” with the coronavirus at a televised address the night before.

Restaurants and bars have been shut since last Sunday.

People across France need permission from police to travel, and those leaving their homes have been required to produce a form declaring their reasons for leaving the house. Those found without their permission forms are fined 135 euros ($US145).

France has recorded nearly 10,900 infections and 371 deaths from the coronavirus so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Amid the lockdown, undertakers at morgues across France have been livestreaming funerals and cremations for grieving families,Agence France-Presse reported.

