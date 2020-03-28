The world's oldest man was forced to cancel his 112th birthday party because of coronavirus

Screenshot/Sky News Bob Weighton turns 112 years old on Sunday.

The world’s oldest man, who turns 112 on Sunday, has been forced to cancel his birthday celebrations because of coronavirus.

Bob Weighton, from Hampshire in the UK, was due to celebrate with family and friends, but with the UK locked down he will spend his birthday alone.

“Everything is cancelled, no visitors, no celebration,” he told Sky News. “It’s a dead loss as far as celebration is concerned.”

Weighton lived through the last truly global pandemic, the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak, but says he does not remember it.

Bob Weighton, from Hampshire in the UK, has only been the world’s oldest man since February – when the previous record holder, Chitetsu Watanabe from Japan, died.

Weighton had been looking forward to celebrating with friends and family, as he celebrated his 111th birthday last year, Sky News reported.

But with the UK locked down to inhibit the spread of COVID-19, and the elderly told not to leave their homes, Weighton will be on his own for his birthday.

Weighton, who was born in 1908, lived through the last truly global pandemic – the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak – but says he does not remember it as no where he lived there were no newspapers.

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images American Red Cross Motor Corps holding stretchers at the back of ambulances in St. Louis in 1918.

He told Sky News that the “world is in a bit of a mess” right now, and that he doesn’t really know what to do to help fight the virus.

“In the Second World War you knew what you had to do, you might fail but the objectives were clear as Churchill rallied the country behind him, ‘We will fight on the beaches’, etc etc,” he told Sky. “We knew exactly what we had to do.”

“That was an objective that you could possibly reach, but nobody knows how we are going to defeat the virus.”

