I've taken 6 flights in a month throughout Asia as the coronavirus spreads — here's how the outbreak forced me to change how I travel

Kate Taylor/Business Insider The novel coronavirus outbreak has taught me some new lessons about travelling in Asia.

I have been travelling in Asia for the last month, as the coronavirus outbreak has spread.

Some of the most anxiety-inducing parts of my trip have involved air travel.

Tips I have learned from travelling during the coronavirus outbreak include: buy refundable tickets, pack disinfecting wipes, and always book the window seat.

In the last four weeks, I’ve taken six fights throughout Asia – half domestic, half international.

I’ve cancelled four more flights in the same period.

Travelling throughout Asia as the magnitude of the coronavirus outbreak grows has been an eye-opening experience. For the most part, my daily life is unchanged with the exception of a few more surgical masks. On other days, typically when some particularly grim news breaks, things can be stressful.

Some of the most anxiety-inducing parts of the trip have been related to air travel. Currently, the US is only warning travellers against visiting five countries:China, South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran. However, with concerns around the coronavirus spreading in crowded areas and the explosion of cases in countries including Italy and South Korea, I have learned many lessons about what it takes to fly in the midst of an outbreak.

Here is what it has actually been like to fly internationally in Asia during the coronavirus outbreak.

My trip started with a cancelation. I was supposed to fly to Seoul, South Korea on Air China in late January, but got a last-minute free refund due to the coronavirus.

Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images An Air China Boeing 747 in Beijing international airport in 2017.

It’s lucky I changed my flight. Travelling through China could have barred me from entering a number of countries for at least 14 days, as more countries have added travel restrictions.

Park Mi-so/Newsis via AP A quarantine officer, right, checks the body temperature of a passenger at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

It also taught me my first lesson about travelling as the world battles an epidemic — be flexible and if a refund is offered, take it. It could mean things are going to get worse.

When I was trying to decide if I should get a refund and rebook a direct flight, China had been assigned a level two advisory, with the Centres of Disease Control and Prevention telling travellers to “practice enhanced precautions.” This was upgraded to the highest level of avoiding all nonessential travel the day I left the US.

Getty Images A man wears a mask while walking in the street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

If I had ignored the refund and accepted the level two warning, it would have been too late to switch when I was already in the air. So, I learned that if things seem to be escalating and there’s a chance to get a refund, you should take it.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

That brings me to the second coronavirus lesson learned: Always buy refundable flights, unless you’re willing to eat the cost of a budget airline flight.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider



Korean Air — which was my saviour after I got my refund on the Air China flight — is now infuriating some customers due to its refusal to offer refunds.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider Korean Air flight attendants at JFK Airport in New York.

Korean Air announced on Tuesday that a flight attendant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The CDC has advised that travellers avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Korean Air is now allowing passengers from the US to change flights to South Korea free of charge, but customers still cannot get a full refund unless it was included in their original booking.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider



I ran into similar refund issues when planning to travel from Vietnam (my second stop after South Korea) to Cambodia.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I had delayed booking my flight until a week before, hoping that waiting would allow me to target a country that was coronavirus-free. Cambodia only had one confirmed case, so I was excited to chill out and not think about getting sick for a week.

Four days before I was supposed to fly to Cambodia, one of more than 1,400 passengers who disembarked a cruise ship in the country tested positive for coronavirus.

Associated Press/Heng Sinith Passengers of the MS Westerdam disembark at the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

The New York Times ran an article with the headline “Cambodia’s Coronavirus Complacency May Exact a Global Toll.” My mother and my editors sent me several anxious texts. I cancelled the non-refundable flight less than 48 hours before boarding began.

Associated Press John Miller, from Orcas Island, Wash., reacts after he disembarked from the MS Westerdam, back, at the port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia.



Which brings me to my third lesson about travelling during the outbreak: The last second to make and change plans is later than you think it is going to be. The situation is changing on a daily and hourly basis, not a weekly basis. I ended up ditching Cambodia in favour of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

And, while booking my ticket, I made sure to get a window seat. This was partially for the view, but also as a safety precaution. Booking a window seat reduces the likelihood that you will come in close contact with anyone who might be infected with the virus on your flight.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider



2009 research into how the H1N1 flu spread on a plane found that sitting within two seats of someone with the flu doubled passengers’ chances of contracting H1N1, compared to other coach passengers. So, if you can get more distance from fellow travellers, take it.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider



Once you work through booking a flight, you need to deal with the realities of flying when people are freaking out about coronavirus.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

My packing list now includes things I wouldn’t bring otherwise. The most important items are hand sanitizer and wipes. I usually feel embarrassed pulling my Lysol wipes out at the beginning of flights, but I am happy to have the peace of mind.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The other go-to item on my packing list is a mask. The masks I bought on Amazon before leaving the US are ill-fitting and I logically know they are not preventing me from getting sick. But, on crowded flights, I wear them to signal I’m trying not to accidentally spread any illness I might have to others.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider



Once my bags are packed and I’ve done a last-minute CDC travel advisory check, it’s time for me to head to the airport.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

My trips to airports have been filled with recommendations regarding handwashing and surgical masks, via signs on the subway in Seoul and pop-ups on the Grab ride-hailing app in Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Many airports are recommending passengers arrive early, in case security takes longer due to coronavirus screening. In my experience, security moved just a quickly as it typically does. Still, I’ve learned to show up with plenty of time to spare — just in case.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

When checking in, employees almost always asked me if I had travelled to China recently. Sometimes they would ask about other countries as well, including Cambodia and Singapore. I had not, but assume that answering affirmatively would lead to extra screening.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I was pulled aside a few times in airports to have my temperature taken. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, this was a more common practice in airports in Asia than the US as a way to prevent people from spreading diseases.

Thomas Peter/Reuters A medical worker holds a thermometer to check a passenger’s temperature at a checkpoint as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Susong County, Anhui province, China, February 6, 2020.

Airports have a higher concentration of people wearing masks than any of the cities I’ve visited. Nearly every flight attendant I’ve seen was wearing a mask, as were the majority of passengers.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Once I’ve navigated the airport, made it on the plane, and sanitised my seat, things have pretty much proceeded as usual from my window seats, with a bit more hand sanitizing.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I have not been seated next to someone who is coughing or visibly ill, but experts recommend asking to move seats if you are. With Asian tourism plummeting, my flights have not been full, but also were far from empty.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider



After landing, I’ve been asked about the countries I’ve visited while going through immigration, but have not faced any quarantines.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

My biggest struggles with international air travel in Asia have been rebooking flights and getting refunds — not anything more serious. Despite that, I’ve tried to cut back on how often I’m flying.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

In general, I am trying to avoid crowded areas. That includes airports, but more importantly includes major cities. For example, I cancelled a flight to Bangkok in favour of island hopping in Thailand by boat.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider Skipped a flight for a ride on the white speedboat, pictured here.

Flying in Asia in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak requires a bit more flexibility, disinfecting, and time at the airport. Here are the six lessons I’ve learned:

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

If you’re offered a refund because a situation seems to be escalating, take the refund and rebook the flight.

Book refundable tickets whenever possible.

The situation is evolving on an hourly basis, meaning that you cannot plan ahead for more than a day or two.

Book the window seat.

Pack disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, as well as potentially a surgical mask.

Give yourself time to spare at the airport.

If you can avoid going to a crowded place – whether that is an airport or any busy, major city – consider skipping it.

