I just flew home to New York City from South Africa after cutting my vacation short because of the explosion of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was a completely surreal experience

David Slotnick/Business Insider

My wife and I left our dream vacation in South Africa on Sunday, as the coronavirus situation deteriorated around the world.

The country had announced new travel bans which included Americans, and we were anxious about getting home given increasing flight cancellations, grounded planes, and closed borders. We booked last-minute flights on Turkish Airlines – the least expensive viable option – and thanks to a pricing algorithm quirk, we ultimately ended up in business class.

It took 47 hours from when we decided to cancel the trip to when we walked into our apartment in New York. The experience was surreal, exhausting, and stressful, but we’re glad to have made it home, given the news of Americans stranded around the world.

Here’s what it was like flying to the US during the COVID-19 pandemic, from the scramble to book flights to the health screening confusion at passport control.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Almost a year ago, my wife and I began planning a huge vacation to South Africa for this March.

Like a lot of our big vacations, planning for this one started thanks to a great flight deal – in this case, availability that lined up with the frequent flyer miles we both held.

Although the miles covered the flights, we decided to make this vacation a dream one, with a loaded itinerary, an incredible safari, and plans to see as much as possible over two weeks.

Then came COVID-19.

We left for our trip on March 10, as the coronavirus situation was worsening around the world. While many were nervous about flying, flights were starting to be cancelled due to decreasing demand, and travel bans were starting to be implemented, it still seemed possible at that point to enjoy our vacation – one that we expected to be our last for a while.

Plus, most of it was prepaid and nonrefundable, and our travel insurance wouldn’t cover a cancellation just because of anxiety over the global outbreak.

Within just a few days of leaving, the situation had changed drastically, with countries closing their borders, flights across the globe being cancelled, and the coronavirus being declared a full-blown pandemic.

The final nail in our vacation’s coffin came on Sunday, March 15, when South Africa’s president announced that people from eight countries – including the US – would be banned from entering. Those already in the country would have their visas cancelled, and would have to present themselves for COVID-19 testing.

It wasn’t clear what a lot of that meant. American tourists don’t need visas – was that rule revoked? When would testing be available? Were we not in the country legally until we got the test? What happened if it was negative? What if it was positive?

Combined with more recent flight cancellations and travel bans, after speaking with our travel agent, we decided that the situation was too dicey and we needed to get home before there was any further lockdown or prohibition on border crossings, or before flights became unavailable.

We knew this was a possibility when we left for the trip, and had savings earmarked for an emergency flight home, so we booked the first feasible one we could find for the next day, Monday. Most flights back to the US were full with passengers in a similar position, so choices were limited.

I ended up booking an expensive flight on Turkish Airlines, although it was the cheapest option with only one stop, and without an overnight layover – I wanted to avoid the latter to prevent any additional complications, given the travel bans and screenings.

It turns out that we ended up buying business class tickets by mistake. Thanks to a bizarre quirk with the algorithms that price tickets, as everyone scrambled to race home and flights were filling up, the business class tickets were cheaper than every viable coach alternative. Google Flights pulled the fare even though I had the filter set to economy only.

That meant that, while our trip home might be a tense one, it would at least be comfortable.

It was certainly different than any past experience I’ve had flying home, between the health history forms, the overall anxiety, the social distancing failures at airports full of masked travellers, the planes alternating between empty and full, and the confusion at a Centres for Disease Control and Prevention substation about whether Turkey is part of Europe (a geopolitical discussion for another time).

Here’s what it was like flying home as the world shuts down over COVID-19.

On Sunday, South Africa announced a travel restriction on foreigners from eight countries, including the US. The president said that those foreign nationals already in South Africa would have their visas cancelled, and would have to present themselves for COVID-19 testing. A lot was left unclear, and airlines were slashing flights and grounding planes left and right, so we decided it was prudent to get out of the country as soon as possible.

Prices were obscene. This is what I found when I searched for flights for two people, with filters for one-stop, economy, on any airline. The prices shown are total for two tickets, and were not all accurate — the Turkish one came down significantly when I clicked through.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

While the Emirates and Qatar flights were both the least expensive, I was nervous about the overnight layover. We wanted to get home, and out of South Africa, as quickly as possible, and wanted to minimise transit time to avoid any complications that could arise if we “visited” another country.

Qatar had already announced that it was closing its borders to foreigners, meaning we wouldn’t be able to leave the airport during the layover, and I was worried that Dubai could do the same.

That left the Turkish Airways flights as the cheapest viable option.

This was the first moment I realised we’d booked business class seats — you can see the fare mentioned toward the bottom of the page.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

We were tense, and got to the airport a few hours early, expecting crowds of foreigners trying to get back home. In reality, it was pretty empty, at least compared to what we expected.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The one exception was people lining up for a British Airways flight to London. There were hundreds of people, I’d guess spurred on by the news of the travel ban, and of British Airways cutting flights.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

All around the airport, there were signs of how much travel has changed in the past few months.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

There were also hand-sanitizer stations in pretty much every hallway, although some of them needed to be refilled.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

We made it through security and passport control fairly quickly. I was a bit worried that we could get held up at passport control given the new travel ban, even though we were exiting the country, but it was fine.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

We boarded about 30 minutes later. The Boeing 777-300ER we’d be flying on had a business class cabin in a 2-3-2 layout.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

As soon as we got on board, we wiped down every surface of our seats with Clorox wipes we’d brought from home.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

This is something I’ve never done before, and have even scoffed at previously, but on this trip, I decided it was worth it for the sake of risk reduction.

It took a few minutes, given all the surfaces, controls, reading lights, and other seat features.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Each seat’s ottoman opened to provide some storage space — we even wiped that down.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

We skipped the pillows, though, given that new, clean ones are brought onto each flight.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Here we are, two sanitised seats later, anxious to take off and get on our way home.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The business-class cabin was only about half-full — the coach cabin looked the same, maybe even less. Since there were so many coach seats free, my guess is that the pricing quirk happened because our next flight, to JFK, was completely full.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

A lot of people we overheard had booked the flight last-minute to try and get home before coronavirus-related shutdowns expanded.

Despite the unusual circumstances, service on the flight was pretty much the same as it would normally be, and started with a refreshing drink as we waited for boarding to finish.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

We were also given menus and drinks lists. There would be two meals on this flight …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… Dinner …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… And breakfast.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The flight attendants passed out headphones, which airlines typically sanitize after each use.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The flight attendants also handed out amenity kits — men and women got different ones.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The amenity kit was stocked with the normal goodies — plus a small vial of cologne — and was higher quality than you normally see. The eye mask, for instance, was excellent.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Then the flight attendants passed out health screening forms from the Turkish government. We filled them out, but since we didn’t go through passport control, no one ever collected them.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Right on time, we pushed back, taxied to the runway, and took off. I guess that with all of the cancelled flights, airport congestion wasn’t really an issue.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

I wanted to keep an eye on the whole flight-cancellation situation, so I connected to the Wi-Fi to buy service for the flight.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

It turns out, though, that business-class passengers on Turkish Air get a free gigabyte. That was enough to last the whole flight.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Dinner service began about an hour after takeoff, with a selection of starters …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… And a main course, plus dessert.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

There was also breakfast before landing.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

We landed in Istanbul at about 5 a.m. local time.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

We were in the city’s brand new, sparkling airport, which was massive and full of modern amenities like these rentable scooters.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The airport was eerily empty, even for early morning, given Istanbul’s status as a connecting hub. It did fill out a little later in the morning, at least.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

There were signs of COVID-19 precautions everywhere, including temperature screening stations all throughout the arrivals hall — there was a person behind this booth watching a monitor, which was connected to the thermal camera on the tripod.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

There was also hand sanitizer everywhere.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

It was jarring to see how many flights had been cancelled, mostly due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions and drop in demand.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The gate area was packed — this flight seemed completely full, mixed with people who were scheduled to travel already and hadn’t cancelled, and those who, like us, booked last minute to try and get home as things deteriorated.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

This flight was on a Boeing 787-9, which featured Turkish Air’s new, modern business-class pods. They were a bit narrow, but still very comfortable, and unlike on the previous flight, we had individual air vents on this plane.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

A sign of the times: An informational video after the regular safety video, which played in Turkish …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… And English. We were in the air shortly after that.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

More free Wi-Fi!

David Slotnick/Business Insider

On the last flight, I mostly slept, anxiously read the news and Twitter, and watched some offline Netflix on my iPad. On this one, I watched a few movies on the in-flight entertainment monitor, and then did some work.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

It was a comfortable flight in the new 1-2-1 cabin layout, but we were exhausted, stressed, and eager to be home. It felt like it had been an eternity at this point, although we’d only been travelling for 20 hours or so.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Right after takeoff at just after 9 a.m., we were served breakfast. Shortly before landing; lunch.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Finally, we made it to JFK.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

It took a little while for the doors to open — not ideal social distancing as everyone stood in the aisles.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

We were at JFK’s Terminal 1, which mostly serves international airlines. It was a bit surreal. At 1:30 p.m., it was relatively empty. Normally the terminal is bustling all throughout the day as flights depart and arrive from Asia, Europe, and South America. But then as we got down to the main floor …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… We realised that the few people who were waiting to get through passport control — mostly from an Aeroflot flight from Moscow that had landed earlier — were in an incredibly slow-moving line.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

We went to the Global Entry kiosks, but got the dreaded “X,” meaning we’d have to wait in line to be manually processed. A security guard helping manage the queue told me that “almost everyone” had been getting the X in the past few days — she suspected it was because of the coronavirus.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The line situation was confusing. This was a queue for Global Entry members who got the X …

David Slotnick/Business Insider

… And this was the line for diplomats and non-US passport holders. They both merged to feed to the same customs officer.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

More social distancing challenges!

David Slotnick/Business Insider

Eventually, we made it to the front of the line. We said that we were flying from Cape Town and transited in Istanbul — the officer wasn’t sure if flying through Istanbul meant we would need to be screened, so he called another officer over.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

That second officer took our passports and brought us to a small Centres for Disease Control and Prevention office set up within the Customs and Border Patrol area at the terminal.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

We took a seat in the waiting area, which was completely empty.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

There were two Customs and Border Patrol officers processing travellers, and one CDC worker taking temperatures. The officers asked the CDC worker whether transiting through Turkey counted as having travelled to Europe, even though Turkey is not part of the Schengen Zone. She checked a list, and decided it did not.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

And that was it. We were asked to leave the health screening forms we’d filled out on the plane, but didn’t need to have our temperatures checked.

David Slotnick/Business Insider

The whole process seemed disorderly. Admittedly, there were no planes landing from “hot zones” or countries covered by US travel bans as we arrived.

But everything still felt arbitrary. Confusion over which countries were included, about what information we needed to provide, and what screening would be necessary was confusing.

The slow-moving line was also concerning at a time when Americans are being urged to practice social distancing.

We got an Uber home within two minutes of calling one – a personal record – and were home within 30 minutes – another record.

Some 47 hours after deciding to cut the trip short, and 46 hours after buying the tickets, we walked into our front door.

I’m sad that our vacation had to be cut short, but relieved that we were able to get home before more flights shut down or more borders were closed. Given the US State Department’s warning on Thursday, I think we made the right call.

Now, we’re working with the travel agent who helped us plan the trip, plus our travel insurance, to figure out what our options are for recouping expenses or maybe getting to finish the trip once this is all over.

We’re also self-quarantining – like pretty much everyone else – given all of the exposure risks during our trip. So far we’re feeling fine, and hoping it stays that way.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.