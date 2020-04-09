I'm a flight attendant for a major US airline. With every trip, I'm increasing the danger to myself, my family, and my passengers.

HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty Images

Kat Iwinski is a flight attendant for a major US airline. She joins her family in isolation for part of the week, but then she emerges to travel thousands of miles over the course of three or four days.

She fears not only endangering her family’s health, but also the health of her passengers. She also worries about the stability of her job, which is necessary for her family’s economic security.

“The decision between working or not seems like a lose-lose,” she writes.

I’m a New Yorker living in Manhattan with my husband and our 15-month-old son. Like the rest of the state, we’re cocooned within the walls of our tiny converted studio apartment, trying to adjust to life under lockdown.

But I’m also a flight attendant with a major US airline. Every week I emerge from isolation and travel thousands of miles, crisscrossing the country over a span of three or four days. It’s disorienting to suddenly be ultra-mobile, riding trains and busses to the airport and chatting with coworkers in the galley, when at home I barely go across the street to pick up groceries, and my son’s wobbly walks are limited to one every few days.

Joshua Roberts/Getty An airline pilot walks through Reagan National Airport during the COVID-19 outbreak.

I’ve worked dozens of flights since the country started locking down, every trip a little grimmer than the last

At the beginning of March, I was mentally preparing myself for the start of the busy spring break travel season. My flights were a mix: as empty as five to ten passengers, or full of travellers who couldn’t pass up rock-bottom fares to Miami.

There were passengers who boarded early to wipe their seats down with Clorox wipes, lifted up their N95 masks to chat with their seatmates, and then walked into the bathroom with bare feet. There was the passenger who crowded me in the back galley to shout that the virus was a government conspiracy to cover up the impact of 5G on our health, while I shoved a beverage cart between us to avoid his spittle.

Flight attendants who chose to wear masks were being contacted by management and asked to stop or take a leave.

Now, at the beginning of April, we’ve stopped food and beverage services on almost all flights. Flight attendants are wearing gloves and masks to work with company approval when we can find them.

Most of the passengers are travel nurses and medical volunteers, members of the military, displaced college students, people who are trying to get to dying family members, people who were stuck quarantining in one city and are now trying to get home. We have the occasional leisure traveller, but most people are only flying because they absolutely must.

As much as things are changing, the most unsettling part of it all is that there is no precedent for this

Carlos Barria/Reuters A flight attendant waits for the departure of a one-passenger flight between Washington and New Orleans as the spread of COVID-19 continues.

Flight attendant manuals – formerly phonebook-sized bricks that now live on work-issued tablets – have a plan for everything.

I have a plan for how to evacuate my passengers in a plane crash on the ground or in the middle of the Atlantic. I have protocols for terrorist attacks and hijackings. I know how to deliver a baby in the back galley. There’s always a chance I won’t come home at the end of a trip; I even have a plan for that, complete with a plane crash letter to my family stashed away in our filing cabinet.

For someone whose entire career is built around having a plan, it’s terrifying to admit that I don’t have one for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, because I’m the one bringing danger home to my family and community from a job that might not exist for much longer.

Now that coronavirus has claimed the life of at least one flight attendant, and endangered the lives of other coworkers, it’s a lot harder to pretend that flying is business as usual.

We were more worried about our jobs than our health at the beginning of the crisis

For most of us, that’s no longer true. It’s not that we didn’t care, or thought we were invincible; it’s that flight attendants and pilots are pros at turning off what’s happening at home or in the world when we show up to work. For the duration of our flights, our grandparents aren’t dying, we aren’t fighting with our spouses about childcare or bills, and we aren’t thinking about what we read in the news.

The safety of our passengers depends on us being able to check our mental baggage at the curb, and the checklists and protocols that we’re extensively trained in serve as a failsafe when we’re not on top of our game.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters A flight information board displays cancelled flights at Reagan National Airport.

We still have to remain alert to the health, safety, and security issues that we’re trained to handle as the first responders of aviation, with or without COVID-19. But when everyone – passengers and crew – is struggling with the same thing, it’s a lot harder to escape what’s happening outside the metal tube.

I worry about putting the health of my passengers at risk, when I’m there to keep them safe

I was recently informed that I was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a trip in March; I had to self-quarantine for 14 days, but I didn’t find out until 11 days into the incubation period.

I worked a lot of flights in that 11-day time span. I think about the elderly couple who was terrified of flying but moving in with their adult grandchildren so they wouldn’t be alone in a state where they had no family. The single mum with a son the exact same age as mine. The man I’ve had on multiple flights over the last few years with whom I’ve butted heads more than once, but who thanked me last time for showing up in the midst of this uncertainty.

They have all been put at risk. One of them could have been the person who exposed me. One could be sick. One could be dying, now or soon.

I remind myself that, for now, I’m able to play a role in maintaining critical infrastructure. But I’m afraid that with every trip, I’m increasing the danger to my own family, and my community. And with every day, the financial security of my job is chipped away a little more.

The pandemic is hitting the airline industry particularly hard

Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

The COVID-19 pandemic could cost airlines $US252 billion, according to the latest estimates. Two regional airlines in the US have already made their final flights. For American carriers, frontline jobs are only protected through September, and only if our leadership teams agree to the terms being negotiated for the grant package in the CARES Act.

I don’t believe anyone wants to lay off hundreds of thousands of workers, but it still feels a little like politicians and executives alike are holding our jobs hostage. I understand the criticism the airlines have received from the general public for the financial position they’re in, especially after wrapping up several years of high revenue and record-breaking profits. It frustrates me, too.

Flight attendants and other airline employees aren’t alone in this. I’m willing to bet the remaining dregs of my 401k that every essential worker is experiencing this same anxiety – especially those of us who aren’t medical professionals, and never expected to find ourselves on the front lines of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

People like my fellow transportation workers, grocery store employees, nannies, delivery service providers, and doormen. We have to work to provide for our families, and we don’t have the economic ability to stay home to protect our families. I drained my PTO and sick time on extended maternity leave, but my family couldn’t afford for me to stop working. As someone married to a fellow writer and comedian, my job is the stable, 401k and benefits-providing survival job.

I thought the guilt I felt over weaning my son early was intense, after a few trips spent pumping in galleys, hotel rooms, and random corners of airports. It’s nothing compared to the guilt I feel now, when the decision between working or not seems like a lose-lose.

I love my job, and I want to help my community

Roosevelt Cassio/Reuters

I’m happy to be able to do something in a crisis that otherwise leaves me feeling helpless. My commitment to the people I serve hasn’t changed. In spite of everything, I have witnessed coworkers and neighbours and family rally around each other as I’ve never seen in my adult life. For right now, this is how I can contribute.

I will keep showing up as long as there are flights to show up for; I will continue playing my part in providing access to essential travel and critical cargo. And I will continue my ritualistic strip, sanitize, and shower manoeuvre at our apartment door when I come home.

But that doesn’t stop me from wondering if, when I tie my scarf and adjust my wings, it’s the last time. Not because of a disaster in the air, but because of the virus we’re fighting on the ground, and the financial decisions being made far away in boardrooms.

Kat Iwinski is a writer and flight attendant living in New York City. You can follow her on Twitter or check out more of her work on her website.

