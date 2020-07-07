FC Dallas has been withdrawn from the MLS is Back Tournament after a third of its squad tested positive for coronavirus

Getty/Tom Pennington FC Dallas will no longer feature in the 2020 MLS season.

FC Dallas has been withdrawn from the MLS is Back Tournament after 10 of its players tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have made the decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “The health of everyone involved in our return to play has always been our top priority.”

Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez said he is “disappointed,” but supports the league’s decision.

The MLS says that two players from Nashville SC, and one from Columbus Crew, have also tested positive.

“Given the impact of the number of positive tests on the club’s ability to train and play competitive matches, we have made the decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament,”MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

“The health of everyone involved in our return to play has always been our top priority, and we will continue to make decisions consistent with that priority.”

FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez says the team is “disappointed” but supports the league’s decision.

“As we continue to focus on the well-being of our players, coaches and staff who are in isolation in Orlando, we understand it is not in their best interests to compete at this time,” he said in a statement on the club’s website. “While we’re disappointed, the health and safety of our travelling delegation as well as our league partners is our highest priority.”

The club’s president, Dan Hunt, added: “We absolutely agree with the league’s decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament out of safety concerns for our players and staff.

“We’re looking forward to resuming the 2020 season once the entire club is healthy and in position to play competitive matches at the highest level.”

The MLS says that of the 557 players currently in Orlando ahead of the MLS is Back Tournament, 13 players tested positive for COVID-19, 10 of whom are from Dallas, two from Nashville SC, and one from Columbus Crew.

Western Conference side Dallas had been drawn into Group B of the tournament against the Seattle Sounders, the Vancouver Whitecaps and the San Jose Earthquakes.

The MLS is yet to announce how Dallas’ withdrawal will impact the group or the tournament. The MLS is Back Tournament kicks off on July 8 when Orlando City faces Inter Miami.

